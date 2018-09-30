Brewers rip Tigers in No. 162. Next stop: Wrigley Field for tiebreaker vs. Cubs

MILWAUKEE — The 2018 Brewers staggered into the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak and coming off an impossibly miserable 0-5 series in Pittsburgh. Outfielder Christian Yelich sat sheepishly at a podium at All-Star media day in Washington and offered no excuses.

“That was a really bad way to end the first half,” he said. “That wasn’t fun at all.”

But Yelich refused then to give up on his team, and the world knows what he has done for it since. Yelich eventually will accept the National League MVP award. Before that, though, he and the Brewers will dive into what really matters: the postseason, the club’s first since 2011.

Talk about fun. Talk about the potential for something truly great.

Jesus Aguilar gets some love after his home run made it 3-0. (AP/Darren Hauck)

They’re coming for the Cubs, these Brewers. After both teams won Sunday — it was an 11-0 wipeout of the hapless Tigers at Miller Park — they’ll play No. 163 Monday at Wrigley Field. The winner will claim the division crown. The loser will host Tuesday’s wild-card game against the winner of an NL West tiebreaker between the Dodgers and Rockies.

Of course, there’s a very good chance the Cubs and Brewers will meet again in the NLDS. The Cubs have an 11-8 edge in the season series — thus, home-field advantage Monday — but the Brewers won seven of the last 10 games between the teams. They also won 27 of their last 37 games overall, nothing at all to sneeze at.

One way or another, fans here are itching to get their mitts on the Cubs. Over 41,000 strong did the “wave” Sunday as the Brewers mounted their giant lead. They jumped around to “Jump Around.” (What else were they supposed to do?) They behaved like fans who aren’t used to the whole playoff thing, which is totally cool. That’s the sort of energy that sustains the sport as September gives way to October.

Manager Craig Counsell didn’t announce Gio Gonzalez as his Sunday starter until the last minute. Counsel could opt to go with a “bullpen game” in Chicago, as he did last week in St. Louis. Another possibility is Chase Anderson, who has struggled this season but been very successful in his career against the Cubs.