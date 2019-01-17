Cubs help donate $110,000 worth of sporting equipment to Chicago schools

The Cubs teamed up with Good Sports to donate more than $110,000 worth of sporting equipment to 110 Chicago schools in need on Thursday.

Outfielder Ian Happ, catcher Taylor Davis and right-hander Alec Mills participated in the Cubs’ annual community service day at Horner Park in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The three players helped other Cubs employees and Good Sports volunteers pack deflated soccer balls, plastic nets and other items into cardboard boxes, which would later be delivered to Lakeview schools and institutions have partnered with Cubs Charities in the past.

“It’s unbelievable work the whole group is doing,” Davis said. “Obviously a really good way to kick off Cubs convention.”

The service day is part of Cubs Charities’ Diamond Project, which aims to expand baseball and softball opportunities in Chicago.

“Cubs Charities does so much work throughout the year and we’re fortunate enough to help out,” Happ said. “We are so supported every day by the Cubs fans and by the people of Chicago that we need to do everything we can to give back and help all the local communities continue to be a part of this big city.”