The locals: Will Northwestern hand Illinois one last, decisive defeat?

A quick look at the local college football games this weekend:

NORTHERN ILLINOIS AT CENTRAL MICHIGAN

The facts: Friday, 11 a.m., CBSSN, 560-AM.

The records: NIU 8-3, 6-1 MAC; CMU 7-4, 5-2 MAC.

Northwestern players celebrate after last year's victory over Illinois. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The storyline: There’s something in NIU that brings out the best in the Chippewas, who’ve won three straight and seven of 10 in the head-to-head series. The Huskies, meanwhile, will have to force themselves not to think about what’s happening with Toledo’s game. If the Rockets win Saturday, they’ll represent the West division in the MAC title game no matter what NIU does. Side story: Watch NIU’s Sutton Smith and CMU’s Joe Ostman take turns wreaking havoc in the backfield. They are two of the nation’s finest at doing so.

The line: Huskies by 3.

Greenberg’s pick: CMU, 27-24.

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN AT ILLINOIS

The facts: 3 p.m., FS1, 670-AM, 720-AM.

The records: Northwestern 8-3, 6-2 Big Ten; Illinois 2-9, 0-8 Big Ten.

The storyline: The Wildcats are on their longest winning streak — six games — since coach Pat Fitzgerald was a senior linebacker in 1996. Pretty good, yeah? The Illini, on the other hand, haven’t won a game in what only feels like forever. Any chance they avoid the ignominy of a winless conference season? It’s a long shot for the youngest team, based on playing time, in the country. NU has turned its season around by getting its act together on the lines of scrimmage. Physically, the Illini don’t match up.

The line: Wildcats by 16½.

Greenberg’s pick: Northwestern, 31-13.

NO. 8 NOTRE DAME AT STANFORD

The facts: 7 p.m., Ch. 7, 1000-AM.

The records: Notre Dame 9-2; Stanford 8-3, 7-2 Pac-12.

The storyline: The Irish need to reclaim the Legends Trophy to stay (barely) alive in the playoff hunt, but they’re winless in their last four trips to Stanford Stadium. For what it’s worth, three of those four were one-score games and the last one, in 2015, was a 38-36 classic. This will be a smashmouth-lover’s delight up front, as the Cardinal try to pound Bryce Love and the Irish run Josh Adams. Which passing game will produce a big play to help the cause? Which defense will produce the big turnover? Let’s see how much wind the Irish have left in their sails.

The line: Irish by 2½.

Greenberg’s pick: Stanford, 27-20.

