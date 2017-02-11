Oddsmakers make Cubs third favorite to win 2018 World Series
With the 2017 World Series now behind us, Cubs fans can do what they do best — look ahead to next year.
Fans of the two-time reigning National League Central champion Cubs can spend the offseason with great hope and optimism for 2018. Oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com have made the Cubs the team with the third-best chance to win the 2018 World Series with odds of 14-to-1.
Both 2017 World Series participants are ahead of the Cubs — the Dodgers are the favorites at 13-to-2 followed by the 2017 champion Astros at 15-to-2.
The White Sox are tied the Padres for the longest odds on the board with 200-to-1.
For the Cubs, MyTopSportsbooks.com gives them 30-to-1 odds for a 2018 World Series between the 2017 champion Astros and the 2016 champions Cubs. They give 61-to-1 odds of a rematch of the 2016 series with the Indians.
Here are the full 2018 World Series odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: 13/2
- Houston Astros: 15/2
- Chicago Cubs: 14/1
- Cleveland Indians: 15/1
- New York Yankees: 16/1
- Boston Red Sox: 17/1
- Washington Nationals: 18/1
- Arizona Diamondbacks: 20/1
- St. Louis Cardinals: 22/1
- Toronto Blue Jays: 24/1
- Colorado Rockies: 25/1
- Milwaukee Brewers: 30/1
- Los Angeles Angels: 33/1
- San Francisco Giants: 33/1
- Texas Rangers: 35/1
- Minnesota Twins: 40/1
- New York Mets: 45/1
- Baltimore Orioles: 45/1
- Seattle Mariners: 50/1
- Tampa Bay Rays: 50/1
- Pittsburgh Pirates: 65/1
- Kansas City Royals: 65/1
- Atlanta Braves: 85/1
- Philadelphia Phillies: 90/1
- Miami Marlins: 90/1
- Cincinnati Reds: 100/1
- Oakland Athletics: 150/1
- Detroit Tigers: 150/1
- Chicago White Sox: 200/1
- San Diego Padres: 200/1
2018 World Series Matchup Odds
- Dodgers vs Astros: 29/2 [2017 rematch]
- Dodgers vs Indians: 27/1
- Dodgers vs Yankees: 29/1
- Cubs vs Astros: 30/1
- Dodgers vs Red Sox: 33/1
- Astros vs Nationals: 39/1
- Cubs vs Indians: 61/1 [2016 rematch]
- Padres vs White Sox: 9999/1