Oddsmakers make Cubs third favorite to win 2018 World Series

Cubs 11/02/2017, 11:29am
John Silver
email

With the 2017 World Series now behind us, Cubs fans can do what they do best — look ahead to next year.

Fans of the two-time reigning National League Central champion Cubs can spend the offseason with great hope and optimism for 2018. Oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com have made the Cubs the team with the third-best chance to win the 2018 World Series with odds of 14-to-1.

Both 2017 World Series participants are ahead of the Cubs — the Dodgers are the favorites at 13-to-2 followed by the 2017 champion Astros at 15-to-2.

The White Sox are tied the Padres for the longest odds on the board with 200-to-1.

Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For the Cubs, MyTopSportsbooks.com gives them 30-to-1 odds for a 2018 World Series between the 2017 champion Astros and the 2016 champions Cubs. They give 61-to-1 odds of a rematch of the 2016 series with the Indians.

Here are the full 2018 World Series odds

  • Los Angeles Dodgers: 13/2
  • Houston Astros: 15/2
  • Chicago Cubs: 14/1
  • Cleveland Indians: 15/1
  • New York Yankees: 16/1
  • Boston Red Sox: 17/1
  • Washington Nationals: 18/1
  • Arizona Diamondbacks: 20/1
  • St. Louis Cardinals: 22/1
  • Toronto Blue Jays: 24/1
  • Colorado Rockies: 25/1
  • Milwaukee Brewers: 30/1
  • Los Angeles Angels: 33/1
  • San Francisco Giants: 33/1
  • Texas Rangers: 35/1
  • Minnesota Twins: 40/1
  • New York Mets: 45/1
  • Baltimore Orioles: 45/1
  • Seattle Mariners: 50/1
  • Tampa Bay Rays: 50/1
  • Pittsburgh Pirates: 65/1
  • Kansas City Royals: 65/1
  • Atlanta Braves: 85/1
  • Philadelphia Phillies: 90/1
  • Miami Marlins: 90/1
  • Cincinnati Reds: 100/1
  • Oakland Athletics: 150/1
  • Detroit Tigers: 150/1
  • Chicago White Sox: 200/1
  • San Diego Padres: 200/1

2018 World Series Matchup Odds

  • Dodgers vs Astros: 29/2 [2017 rematch]
  • Dodgers vs Indians: 27/1
  • Dodgers vs Yankees: 29/1
  • Cubs vs Astros: 30/1
  • Dodgers vs Red Sox: 33/1
  • Astros vs Nationals: 39/1
  • Cubs vs Indians: 61/1 [2016 rematch]
  • Padres vs White Sox:  9999/1

Previously from Sports

NFL provided ludicrous explanation for reversing Zach Miller's TD
Zach Miller play shows why NFL replay system needs further review
Lauri Markkanen scores 25, but Bulls still searching for right look
In the shadows, unsung Mitch Unrein big part of Bears' resurgent 'D'