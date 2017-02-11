Oddsmakers make Cubs third favorite to win 2018 World Series

With the 2017 World Series now behind us, Cubs fans can do what they do best — look ahead to next year.

Fans of the two-time reigning National League Central champion Cubs can spend the offseason with great hope and optimism for 2018. Oddsmakers at MyTopSportsbooks.com have made the Cubs the team with the third-best chance to win the 2018 World Series with odds of 14-to-1.

Both 2017 World Series participants are ahead of the Cubs — the Dodgers are the favorites at 13-to-2 followed by the 2017 champion Astros at 15-to-2.

The White Sox are tied the Padres for the longest odds on the board with 200-to-1.

Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park, early Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

For the Cubs, MyTopSportsbooks.com gives them 30-to-1 odds for a 2018 World Series between the 2017 champion Astros and the 2016 champions Cubs. They give 61-to-1 odds of a rematch of the 2016 series with the Indians.

Here are the full 2018 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: 13/2

Houston Astros: 15/2

Chicago Cubs: 14/1

Cleveland Indians: 15/1

New York Yankees: 16/1

Boston Red Sox: 17/1

Washington Nationals: 18/1

Arizona Diamondbacks: 20/1

St. Louis Cardinals: 22/1

Toronto Blue Jays: 24/1

Colorado Rockies: 25/1

Milwaukee Brewers: 30/1

Los Angeles Angels: 33/1

San Francisco Giants: 33/1

Texas Rangers: 35/1

Minnesota Twins: 40/1

New York Mets: 45/1

Baltimore Orioles: 45/1

Seattle Mariners: 50/1

Tampa Bay Rays: 50/1

Pittsburgh Pirates: 65/1

Kansas City Royals: 65/1

Atlanta Braves: 85/1

Philadelphia Phillies: 90/1

Miami Marlins: 90/1

Cincinnati Reds: 100/1

Oakland Athletics: 150/1

Detroit Tigers: 150/1

Chicago White Sox: 200/1

San Diego Padres: 200/1

2018 World Series Matchup Odds