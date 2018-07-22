Wildcats, Illini will emphasize program progress at annual Big Ten gathering

Northwestern has won 27 games over the last three seasons and was an impressive 7-2 last season in the Big Ten West. Illinois is 5-19 in two seasons under coach Lovie Smith and hasn’t had a winning record since Ron Zook was fired in 2011.

The list of things the Wildcats and Illini have in common these days isn’t very long.

But both appear to be looking up at division power Wisconsin, as often is the case. More important: In both Evanston and Champaign, the football programs are wholeheartedly believed to be on the ascent.

At Monday’s and Tuesday’s Big Ten media days at the downtown Marriott, Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald and athletic director Jim Phillips will be pleased to tell anyone who will listen about the brand-new, $270 million Ryan Fieldhouse and Walter Athletics Center. Yahoo Sports wrote during the offseason that Northwestern now has — believe it or not — the best football practice facilities in the country.

Northwestern beat Illinois 42-7 in 2017. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Better than Oregon’s. Better than Alabama’s. Better than everyone’s.

Fitzgerald’s office looks out on the outdoor practice fields, the shimmering lakefront and, in the distance, the brilliant Chicago skyline.

“I think it could be a catalyst to a big step forward,” he said. “And that’s exciting.”

For Northwestern, a “big step forward” can only mean contending for league titles and top-tier bowl berths. That will be the narrative offered to the Big Ten media.

For Illinois, the narrative is much different. It’s largely about spreading a message of comfort with, and confidence in, the timetable for delivering victories on the field.

Smith has been portrayed by multiple national media outlets as being on the proverbial hot seat — as in, in danger of losing his job if the Illini are subpar again.

But the Illini almost certainly will be subpar again. They have, by every available measure, the youngest roster in the country. They have only a handful of scholarship seniors and could have more than a dozen sophomore starters alone. Many freshman will play key roles as well.

And, no, Smith’s seat isn’t all that hot. Young athletic director Josh Whitman still seems to be in ride-or-die mode when it comes to his football coach. If this is Smith’s last season in Champaign, it more likely will have to be because he chooses to wash his hands of the college game.

Worth noting: Smith claims to love his job, and Illinois’ recruiting has improved on his watch. He’ll certainly emphasize both things to the media.