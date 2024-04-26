The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024

Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times

The members of The State performing on this fall’s tour are Michael Patrick Jann (from left), Thomas Lennon, Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Kerri Kenney-Silver and David Wain.
Comedy
Reunion of The State brings decades of comedy experience to Chicago stage
Formerly ‘cutthroat’ castmates now perform together in ‘a gentler, kinder way,’ says group member Michael Ian Black.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Kumail Nanjiani and his future wife, Emily Gordon, hang out in 2006 at the former Gunther Murphy’s on Belmont Avenue with comedian Mike Bridenstine, who went on to write “The Perfect Amount of Wrong.”
Comedy
Comedian’s book recalls Chicago’s heyday as an incubator for stand-up stars
In ‘The Perfect Amount of Wrong,’ Mike Bridenstine looks back at the rise of peers including Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Holmes and Hannibal Buress at humble open mikes in the late ’90s and early ’00s.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
blackening_unit_211026_00336rc2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Blackening’: How a Chicago comedian’s takedown of horror cliches grew into high-profile Hollywood movie
Second City alum (and critic) Dewayne Perkins co-writes and co-stars in comedy film about why the Black characters always die first.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Comedy Dance Chicago’s Justin Kimball and Megan Leahey are front and center in “Love Hurts.” (The duo are shown in a performance of the sketch at the Woodstock Opera House.)&nbsp;
Comedy
Comedy Dance Chicago gets mixed results in latest mashup of sketch, physical comedy and song
The pieces speak for themselves, and the group performs best when they adopt a pithy approach.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs a stand-up show at the Lincoln Lodge on Wednesday night.
Comedy
Bobcat Goldthwait soldiers on in laid-back evening of comedy at Lincoln Lodge
A more measured and demure Goldthwait stepped to the mic at the Lincoln Lodge on Wednesday night, celebrating the release of his comedy album,“Soldier for Christ.”
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Alexis J. Roston stars as Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater, which she also co-directs with Christopher Chase Carter.
Theater
Intimate portrait of Billie Holiday emerges in Mercury Theater’s multifaceted ‘Lady Day’
Running at the snug Mercury Theater’s Venus Cabaret space, “Lady Day” stands as a showcase for Holiday and the actress playing her, Alexis J. Roston.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Three_Sisters_0394_High_Res.jpg
Comedy
Practical Theatre Company comes back to Evanston, where the laughs began
The sketch group that launched Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the ’80s puts on a new show in the comedy-conducive suburb.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Natasha_Leggero_CHI_11_28_22_.JPG
Comedy
Comedian Natasha Leggero writes with candor about her path to parenthood
In new book, the Rockford native describes the anxieties and obstacles she overcame to give birth at 42.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Cameron_Esposito._Photo_courtesy_WME.jpg
Comedy
As her star rises, Cameron Esposito makes it ‘a priority’ to return to Chicago, where it all started
The comedian, now appearing on ABC’s “A Million Little Pieces,” feels connected to the places that used to showcase her unique voice.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 