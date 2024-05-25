Sueños 2024's coolest moments captured in photos

Festival go-ers can grub on jibaritos, a Chicago-Rican staple, from Smash Jibarito, which are $15 at the Sueños Music Festival
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Melba Serrano, owner of Lito’s Taco and Empanada House in Lincoln Park, is dishing out four flavors of Colombian-style empanadas. Attendees can pick from chorizo cheese, chicken and rice, beef and rice and spinach and cheese.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Global food options at the Sueños Music Festival include tikka masala tacos (two for $11) from Tandoor Char House.
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times
Sueños festival go-ers can enjoy Japanese-inspired chicken teriyaki bowls from Kamehachi ($15).
Ambar Colón | Chicago Sun-Times