Summer Guide 2022: Family fun awaits at these area events

There are endless summer events to choose from in and around Chicago, but it can be hard to find something appropriately fun for the whole family. We compiled some of our favorite activities to keep the kiddos — and parents — busy throughout the city’s best season. Fill your summer with these family-friendly festivals, outings, concerts, tours and more:

All Summer Long

Chicago Gaelic Park: Enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday, barbecue on the patio on Wednesdays and weekly trivia nights. Through September. The Carraig Pub, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest; chicagogaelicpark.com

Enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday, barbecue on the patio on Wednesdays and weekly trivia nights. Through September. The Carraig Pub, 6119 W. 147th St., Oak Forest; Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market: Every Saturday, shop a large selection of local goods with the entire family. Free, educational activities are available for children ages 2-10. Through Nov. 5. University Ave. at Oak St., Evanston. Free; cityofevanston.org

Every Saturday, shop a large selection of local goods with the entire family. Free, educational activities are available for children ages 2-10. Through Nov. 5. University Ave. at Oak St., Evanston. Free; Family Nights at Lincoln Park Zoo: This new series features children’s music from Glenn David and Mary Macaroni, food discounts, free rides, educational chats and more. Every Tuesday through June 28. Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Free for kids under 10, $10 for adults; lpzoo.org

This new series features children’s music from Glenn David and Mary Macaroni, food discounts, free rides, educational chats and more. Every Tuesday through June 28. Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Free for kids under 10, $10 for adults; Green City Market: The annual Farmers’ Market returns on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Lincoln Park and the West Loop. Grab locally grown goods and lunch from Midwest vendors. Through Nov. 19. Lincoln Park, 1817 N. Clark St. and Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St. Free; greencitymarket.org

The annual Farmers’ Market returns on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Lincoln Park and the West Loop. Grab locally grown goods and lunch from Midwest vendors. Through Nov. 19. Lincoln Park, 1817 N. Clark St. and Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St. Free; Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: Every Wednesday and Saturday, Navy Pier hosts a fantastic fireworks show. Stake out a spot on Navy Pier or along the Lakefront Trail. Through Sept. 4. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

Every Wednesday and Saturday, Navy Pier hosts a fantastic fireworks show. Stake out a spot on Navy Pier or along the Lakefront Trail. Through Sept. 4. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; Pixar Putt: Golf 18 Pixar-themed holes, decorated with characters from “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more! Through Aug. 21. Polk Bros Park, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $25.50+; pixarputt.com

Golf 18 Pixar-themed holes, decorated with characters from “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more! Through Aug. 21. Polk Bros Park, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Tickets $25.50+; Raging Waves Waterpark: Make a splash at Illinois’ largest waterpark, now through Labor Day. Park-goers have access to 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more. Through Sept. 5. 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Tickets $29.99+; ragingwaves.com

Make a splash at Illinois’ largest waterpark, now through Labor Day. Park-goers have access to 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool and more. Through Sept. 5. 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Tickets $29.99+; Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park: The entire family can enjoy an array of outdoor attractions, like water slides, tipping buckets, private cabanas, pavilions, a picnic grove and more. A new event, Kids Fest, will take place from June 18-26. Through Sept. 5. 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Tickets $15.99-$79.99; santasvillagedundee.com

The entire family can enjoy an array of outdoor attractions, like water slides, tipping buckets, private cabanas, pavilions, a picnic grove and more. A new event, Kids Fest, will take place from June 18-26. Through Sept. 5. 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Tickets $15.99-$79.99; santasvillagedundee.com Six Flags Great America: The “Thrill Capital of the Midwest” introduces new features, like the DC Universe for comic book lovers, a refurbished Roaring Rapids, fresh dining options and more. Through Sept. 5. 1 Great America Pkwy., Gurnee. Tickets $34.99-$299.99; sixflags.com/greatamerica

The “Thrill Capital of the Midwest” introduces new features, like the DC Universe for comic book lovers, a refurbished Roaring Rapids, fresh dining options and more. Through Sept. 5. 1 Great America Pkwy., Gurnee. Tickets $34.99-$299.99; Winnetka Park District Children’s Concerts: Every Wednesday, the Winnetka Park District hosts a lunchtime children’s concert, complete with a splash pad to cool off. June 15-Aug. 3. Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Old Green Bay Rd., Winnetka. Free; winpark.org

Bring the whole crew to Family Nights at Lincoln Park Zoo. Through June 28. | Courtesy Abel Arciniega

Special Events

Family Fun Fest: This two-block section of the Do Division Street Fest includes kid-friendly activities, music, face painting, arts & crafts and more. June 3-5. Division & Hoyne. $10 suggested donation; westtownchamber.org

This two-block section of the Do Division Street Fest includes kid-friendly activities, music, face painting, arts & crafts and more. June 3-5. Division & Hoyne. $10 suggested donation; ‘The Wizard of Oz’: Judy Garland 100 Years Over the Rainbow: To commemorate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, select movie theaters are showing “The Wizard of Oz” with an exclusive deleted scene. Various locations. June 5-6. Tickets $15.68-$16.80; fathomevents.com

To commemorate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, select movie theaters are showing “The Wizard of Oz” with an exclusive deleted scene. Various locations. June 5-6. Tickets $15.68-$16.80; Strawberry Fest: The annual festival returns with fun for all ages. Enjoy strawberry treats, games, carnival rides and live music. June 24-26. Historic Downtown Long Grove, 308 N. Old McHenry Rd. Free for kids under 12, $5 for adults; longgrove.org

The annual festival returns with fun for all ages. Enjoy strawberry treats, games, carnival rides and live music. June 24-26. Historic Downtown Long Grove, 308 N. Old McHenry Rd. Free for kids under 12, $5 for adults; Cirque Goes to Hollywood: The Grant Park Orchestra perform tunes from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Up and more alongside an acrobatic spectacle. July 6. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free; grantparkmusicfestival.com

Tours

The whole family can glide along the Riverwalk in Urban Kayak’s Intro Paddle. Through Sept. 11. Courtesy Urban Kayaks