The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Taste News Nation/World

Finland brewery launches NATO-themed beer

Brewery CEO Petteri Vanttinen described the new lager as having “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom.”

By Jari Tanner | Associated Press
   
SHARE Finland brewery launches NATO-themed beer
Beer cans with writing OTAN inspired by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) logo by Olaf Brewing Company are displayed in Savonlinna, eastern Finland, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.&nbsp;

Cans of OTAN beer, inspired by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), are displayed in Savonlinna, eastern Finland, earlier this month.

AP

HELSINKI — A small brewery in Finland has launched a NATO-themed beer to mark the Nordic country’s bid to join the Western military alliance.

Olaf Brewing’s OTAN lager features a blue label with a cartoon version of a beer-drinking medieval knight in metal armor emblazoned with NATO’s compass symbol.

The beer’s name is a play on the Finnish expression “Otan olutta,” which means “I’ll have a beer,” and the French abbreviation for NATO, which is “OTAN.” The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has two official languages, English and French.

CEO Petteri Vanttinen told The Associated Press recently that the craft brewery’s ad hoc decision last weekend to start producing the beer was motivated by “worries over the war in Ukraine” and its consequences for Finland.

He described the new lager as having “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom.”

Finland and Sweden last weeksubmitted an application to join NATO at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

Olaf Brewing said its new beer also honors the eastern Finnish town of Savonlinna, the brewery’s base located a few dozen kilometers from Finland’s border with Russia.

Savonlinna is known for St. Olaf’s Castle, a medieval structure from 1475 that serves as a venue for an annual international opera festival.

“Our small hometown Savonlinna has always lied in the borderlands between East and West. Many battles have been fought in the town area and at St. Olafs Castle” the brewery said in a Twitter post.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, the longest of any European Union member.

Next Up In Taste
Grapefruit boasts an abundance of vitamins, nutrients
Chicago chemist-turned-baker creates ube croissants that are worth a trip to Logan Square
Ooey-gooey, cheesy stuffed pasta shells can’t be beat
Menu Planner: Cucumber, kalamata and tomato salad completes your meal
Tomatillos — a versatile fruit for everything from salsa to chicken stew
Watch sodium levels, add your own veggies to those ready-to-eat soups
The Latest
Logan Kinsella and Brett Mouw hoist Joliet Catholic’s first state championship trophy in IHSA bass fishing in the gym of Carlyle High School. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
1-2-3, Joliet Catholic, Antioch & Stevenson earn first all-Chicago area medalists in HS bass fishing
Joliet Catholic’s Brett Mouw and Logan Kinsella earned the Hilltoppers’ first state championship in the IHSA bass fishing and led a sweep of the medals at Carlyle Lake by Chicago-area teams,
By Dale Bowman
 
1391831133.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls Yankee Josh Donaldson “delusional”
Hendriks not buying Donaldson’s “inside joke” explanation for calling teammate Tim Anderson “Jackie”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago
Crime
Charges filed in Millennium Park shootout
Jordan Jackson, 22, faces three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Roy Wiley with his wife, Bobbie Huskey, in 2014.
Obituaries
Roy Wiley dies at 87; former Sun-Times reporter, editor went on to career in business communications
Mr. Wiley started as a copy clerk in 1952, working from midnight to 8 a.m., and attending classes at Northwestern University during the day.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
A man was shot by a security guard in Millennium Park May 20, 2022.
Crime
1 killed, 24 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
A man was wounded by a security guard during a shootout at Millennium Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 