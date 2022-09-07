Guy Fieri’s ‘Ultimate’ series has people playing with food

Guy Fieri likes to play with food.

“As a chef, that’s kind of one of the things you have to do,” the platinum-haired TV host says, noting that he often experiments with unusual food pairings. He also says he recently constructed a gingerbread house on a family vacation, so he has experience playing with food in more ways than one.

Now, he’s encouraging others to do the same — starting with guests on his new show “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” which airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Discovery+ and the Food Network.

The show, which is the culinary icon’s sixth with the Food Network, brings together Fieri’s chef and celebrity pals to his Flavortown Lounge where they will compete in food-inspired games. Among the guests are rock star Bret Michaels, comedian Bobby Moynihan and actors Vivica A. Fox and Ron Funches.

The lineup of games includes “Cooktionary” (a take on Pictionary), “Some Assembly Required” in which participants must create a pizza in Fieri’s image, and a game in which contestants are challenged to build a house out of breakfast foods.

Winners will be awarded prizes for charities of their choosing.

As for how the example of playing with food might unfurl at home — perhaps with little kids also creating houses with their breakfast foods — Fieri says he apologizes.

“I apologize to them just like I apologize for people that run around grocery stores and go ‘3, 2, 1 go’ and run around like during ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’,” he says of one of his other Food Network shows.

And he has advice for parents who may be impacted.

“If kids want to get creative with it and make a waffle house and decorate it with sausage, hash browns and so forth, let them do it and make them eat it.

“You can play with it, just eat it.”

Read more at usatoday.com