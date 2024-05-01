The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Amtrak adds new trains between Chicago and Twin Cities

The new service, one train in each direction, overlaps the current Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee and Empire Builder service between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Amtrak adds new trains between Chicago and Twin Cities
Train cars from Amtrak’s state-supported Lincoln Service.

Amtrak is adding new service from Union Station in Chicago to the Twin Cities.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Amtrak has begun selling tickets for a newly minted “Borealis” line that will double service between Chicago and the Twin Cities beginning May 21.

The new service, one train in each direction, overlaps the Hiawatha service between Chicago and Milwaukee and the Empire Builder service, which runs between Chicago and Seattle, stopping in St. Paul, Minnesota, along the way.

The new westbound train departs Chicago at 11:05 a.m. daily, about four hours before the daily westbound Empire Builder, and arrives in St. Paul at 6:29 p.m. The eastbound train leaves St. Paul at 11:50 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 7:14 p.m.

The new service is funded in part by the states the train passes through. Additional funding was provided by the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification Program.

“We are proud to collaborate with neighboring states and our federal partners to offer more Amtrak service in the Midwest,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a news release.

Amtrak’s Borealis coach fares start at $41 each way. The trains include coach and business class, and a cafe car.

A map of Amtrak's new Borealis line

A map of Amtrak’s new Borealis line

Amtrak

Related

Next Up In News
Cutting speed limit to 25 mph could make 'dramatic difference' in traffic deaths, experts tell City Council
Lincoln Park home of artist Henry Darger to be sold
El arma del agente de policía asesinado se encontró en la casa de un pariente del sospechoso
First-ever trial over Zantac cancer claims gets underway in Cook County
La DEA podría cambiar clasificación de la marihuana para considerarla una droga menos peligrosa
What to know about the pro-Palestinian protests in Chicago and beyond
The Latest
12_851WWebster_165_LivingRoom_MRED_2000x1333.jpg
News
Lincoln Park home of artist Henry Darger to be sold
The building where the outsider artist lived and worked for 40 years, now a rehabilitated five-bedroom home, will be listed for just under $2.6 million.
By David Struett
 
A nearby explosion doesn't stop a passionate moment between filmmaker Judy (Emily Blunt) and stuntman Colt (Ryan Gosling) in "The Fall Guy."
Movies and TV
'The Fall Guy' an escapist treat rich with spectacular action, romantic banter
When you’ve got jaw-dropping stunts and the playful chemistry of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who cares whether the plot holds up?
By Richard Roeper
 
Pinned on a blue police form is a button picturing and honoring Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.
La Voz Chicago
El arma del agente de policía asesinado se encontró en la casa de un pariente del sospechoso
Caschaus Tate, de 20 años, detuvo a los investigadores en la puerta de una casa en Morgan Park, luego salió por la parte trasera y arrojó un arma por encima de una cerca, dijo la policía.
By Rosemary Sobol and Matthew Hendrickson
 
Students at DePaul University erected tents Tuesday, joining campus protests across the country expressing support for people in Gaza.
La Voz Chicago
Estudiantes de DePaul hacen acampada y se unen a las protestas propalestinas universitarias
El campus se une a las protestas en todo el país para pedir a las universidades que dejen de invertir en empresas que apoyan a Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Shipments Of A Generic Zantac Halted After FDA Warns Of Low Level Probable Carcinogen In Zantac And Its Generic Version
Health
First-ever trial over Zantac cancer claims gets underway in Cook County
The lawsuit is one of many claims made nationwide that the over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac and its generics have an active ingredient that causes cancer. This is the first to make it to a jury trial.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 