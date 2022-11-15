The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
White Sox add infielders Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to 40-man roster

The 40-man roster now stands at 38.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Jose Rodriguez batting in the Arizona Fall League in 2021.

The White Sox selected the contract of middle infielder José Rodríguez from Triple-A Charlotte.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

The White Sox selected the contracts of third baseman Bryan Ramos and middle infielder José Rodríguez from Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday, adding them to their 40-man roster and protecting them in advance of the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks.

The Sox’ 40-man roster increases to 38. 

Ramos is the Sox’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Rodriguez is ranked No. 7.

Ramos, 20, batted a combined .266/.338/.455 with 22 home runs, 19 doubles and 86 RBI last season between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. Ramos is from Cuba.

Rodriguez, 21, hit .280/.340/.430 with 11 homers, 21 doubles, 68 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 104 games with Birmingham in 2022. He appeared in 53 games at shortstop and 43 at second base at Birmingham. Rodriguez is from the Dominican Republic.

