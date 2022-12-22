The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox acquire righty Gregory Santos from Giants

White Sox sent minor league pitcher Kade McClure to Giants

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox acquire righty Gregory Santos from Giants
Gregory Santos.

Gregory Santos was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Giants Thursday. (Getty Images)

The White Sox acquired right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants Thursday in exchange for minor league right-hander Kade McClure.

Once considered a top prospect in the Giants organization, Santos, 23, was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the Giants’ 40-man roster for free agent signee Sean Manaea.

Santos went 1-2 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 35 appearances and 35 innings with one save between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He made two relief appearances with the Giants, allowing two runs over 3 23 innings.

Santos possesses upper 90s mph velocity to go with a hard slider but has issued 112 walks over 254 professional innings covering six seasons. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz’ familiarity with Santos from his time in the Giants organization was likely a factor in the Sox’ interest.

Santos owns a 3.56 ERA with 190 strikeouts over 97 appearances and 225 innings six minor-league seasons in the San Francisco and Boston organizations. He has pitched in five career major-league games with the Giants since 2021, allowing seven earned runs in 5 23 innings.

In June 2021, Santos received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

McClure, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Sox in 2017. He owns 4.03 ERA in five minor-league seasons, posting a 4.97 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte in 2022.

The Sox’ 40-man roster increases to 38.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox sign Billy Hamilton, Victor Reyes to minor-league deals
‘No bad feelings’ about not getting White Sox job, Ozzie Guillen says
White Sox land free-agent left fielder Andrew Benintendi
Just Sayin’: Call the Heisman Trophy what it is — a quarterbacks’ award. But should it be?
Polling Place: Will Cubs sign Carlos Correa? Will White Sox make a splash with anybody?
Left field biggest remaining need for White Sox
The Latest
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The man, 24, was attacked in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Ribbons of Light” at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s holiday Lightscape celebration. The Glencoe venue will be closed Friday through Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
Entertainment and Culture
Some Chicago area attractions, entertainment closed, postponed due to severe weather
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Botanic Gardens are among the many area attractions whose hours of operation are affected by the winter snow storm.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Reds_Spring_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: Reports
The Cubs continue to focus on their up-the-middle defense.
By Maddie Lee
 
A large, vacant lot at 18th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Residents hope the space will become affordable housing.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de Pilsen experimentan la gentrificación, exigen viviendas asequibles
Un lote en las calles 18th y Peoria, desocupado desde hace más de 20 años, ha sido durante mucho tiempo el centro de atención de los defensores de la vivienda asequible. El año que viene, se buscará una nueva ronda de propuestas de desarrolladores.
By Indira Khera
 
When the Giants hesitated to close the deal with Carlos Correa, agent Scott Boras called the Mets.
MLB
When Giants hesitated to close Carlos Correa deal, agent Scott Boras called the Mets
New York had expressed interest while Boras had been negotiating with the Giants. He contacted Mets owner Steve Cohen. “Welcome to Correa-mas. This is your lucky day,” Boras recalled telling Cohen.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 