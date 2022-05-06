The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Second straight strong start by Velasquez paces White Sox past Red Sox

Robert drives in pair with homer as White Sox extend winning streak to four games

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Second straight strong start by Velasquez paces White Sox past Red Sox
Vince Velasquez pitched five innings of one-run ball Friday in Boston.

Vince Velasquez of the White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 6, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Getty

BOSTON — When last seen, Vince Velasquez was standing in a driving rain Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, battling Mike Trout in the sixth inning during a masterful start, easily his best performance of the young season.

When the umpires called for the tarp, effectively ending Velasquez’ day, he stood there, smiling and talking with Trout, both wanting to finish the duel. It was one of the neater moments of an April lacking for neat ones on the South Side.

Velasquez probably couldn’t wait for Friday to bring what he had that day to Fenway Park to face the Red Sox, and while skeptics wondered if he could spin two good games in a row, he did just that with five innings of one-run ball in a 4-2 White Sox victory.

The White Sox were going for their fourth straight win and fifth in six games, a stretch that began with Velasquez’ 5 23 scoreless innings in a 4-0 win against the Angels, his first win since last June 29 with the Phillies.

Against the scuffling Red Sox (10-17), Velasquez worked ahead in the count and threw 49 of 75 pitches for strikes. He allowed a run on three hits, walking two and striking out two, lowering his ERA to 3.94.

He’s pitching like someone who wants to stay in the rotation that currently includes Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech and Dallas Keuchel with Johnny Cueto possibly arriving from Triple-A Charlotte next week and Lance Lynn expected back after knee surgery as soon as the end of the month.

Velasquez left with a 3-1 lead thanks to a sac fly by Jose Abreu and home run by Luis Robert against Nathan Eovaldi in the third. Robert, who survived a run-in with the center field bricks at Wrigley Field two nights earlier, showed he was none the worse for wear when he skied one over the Green Monster in left field with AJ Pollock on base. Robert’s homer, his fourth of the season tying him with Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn for the team lead, came after Abreu plated Anderson with a sacrifice fly.

Anderson had three singles, raising his average to .330. Two of the hits were against Nathan Eovaldi, who entered with a 2.51 ERA but needed 101 pitches to get through five innings.

Adam Engel, who pinch hit for left fielder Gavin Sheets and stayed in the game in right field as a defensive upgrade, helped the Sox stretch the lead to 4-1 when he singled, stole second, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Reese McGuire’s sacrifice fly.

With Kendall Graveman pitching, Engel let Jarren Duran’s sinking liner get past him for a leadoff triple in the bottom of the inning, and Trevor Story’s RBI groundout cut the White Sox lead to 4-2.

Liam Hendriks struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth for his eighth save. Against the Cubs Wednesday, Hendriks recorded his 85th career save to become the all-time leader among Australian-born players. He surpassed Grant Balfour (84 career saves).

It had been an emotional night for Hendriks, whose grandfather died before the game. On his Instagram account, Hendriks said he hasn’t been home to see him since 2019 because of restrictions and “was overwhelmed by emotion and the memories of him.”

Velasquez was 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA and .364 opponents average in his previous seven road starts. The Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million contract as a free agent March 13 as rotation depth and a project for pitching coach Ethan Katz. Velasquez was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA last season with the Phillies and Padres, pitching in 25 games including 21 starts.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
History of Fenway Park not lost on White Sox rookie Tanner Banks
Please, White Sox, throw us a bone, an unbroken one, and start playing better
Jason Benetti, baseball want Peacock’s package of games worth waking up for
White Sox’ Dylan Cease rising near top with elite stuff; you can bet on it
White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn goes on injured list; IF Danny Mendick recalled from Charlotte
White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn lands on IL
The Latest
A boy shot himself in the foot May 5, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
The 37-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when another vehicle drove up and someone from inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky___3.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky begin title defense with 98-91 overtime loss to the Sparks
This season is about more than becoming the first team in the WNBA’s 20 years to repeat. In Chicago, it’s about the Sky’s foothold in the city’s saturated sports market.
By Annie Costabile
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV with license plate readers parking at the District 17 Station at 4650 N. Pulaski Rd. on the Northwest Side, Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022.
Editorials
Study on corrupt police ‘crews’ is reminder that cop culture must change
The quicker officers who engage in illegal conduct are taken off the streets, the better it will be for residents — and for the many honest men and women in uniform who are trying to make a positive difference in the communities they serve.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A closing order from the city is taped to the door of the Quik Mart at the Citgo gas station, 3759 W. Chicago Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022.
Business
After shooting nearby, gas station remains closed, and owner wants to know why
Gas station co-owner Ahmed Mohsin said he has “a closed business and questions I cannot answer.” A business group is calling attention to the issue of city-mandated closings of stores owned by Muslims and Arab Americans, ostensibly due to crime.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Manley Career Academy High School sophomore Mariaha McGloan, 16, serves a burrito bowl to Sherry Franklin (left), a Chicago Public Schools’ instructional support specialist.
Education
CPS students battle it out for best food truck recipe
On Friday, four Chicago Public Schools pitched business plans for a food truck, along with a menu, to several judges. Then, they offered samples the students had cooked that morning at school.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 