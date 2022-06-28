The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada from injured list, option prospect Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte

Moncada, who has played in 29 games, returns from a hamstring strain.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Paul Sancya/AP

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The White Sox activated Yoan Moncada from the injured list on Tuesday.

Now comes the important thing about that: Will Moncada make it meaningful?

The 27-year-old switch-hitting third baseman in the third year of a $70 million, five-year contract paying $13 million this season, has played in only 29 games in 2022 because of oblique, quad and hamstring injuries. When healthy, he has produced a .179/.230/.292 hitting line with a .523 OPS and three home runs.

Moncada is one missing piece of a puzzling Sox offense that is a big reason why the team enters Tuesday’s game against the Angels with a 34-38 record, 6 12 games behind the Twins in the AL Central.

Moncada landed on the 10-day injured list on June 20 (retroactive to June 18) with a strained right hamstring. He recorded a career-high five hits including a home run and drove in five runs on June 15 at Detroit, far and away his biggest game of the season.

He was injured in the Sox’ next game while running out a ground ball.

Sosa went 1-for-12 with a double in four games since his contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham on June 23.

