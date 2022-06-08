White Sox acquire RHP Parker Markel, option him to Charlotte

The White Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Parker Markel off waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
Markel pitched a total of three innings in three relief appearances for the A’s this season, allowing one hit, five walks and no earned runs. He made his major league debut in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners.
Markel, 31, was 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Class AAA Las Vegas this season.
He has a career 6.84 ERA and 1.960 WHiP in 25 innings pitched over three major-league seasons with the Mariners, Pirates and A’s, He has 27 career strikeouts.
