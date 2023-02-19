The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Yasmani Grandal feeling, swinging better at White Sox spring training

“It feels good driving the ball the way I want,” Yasmani Grandal said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Yasmani Grandal feeling, swinging better at White Sox spring training
Yasmani Grandal at White Sox camp. (AP)

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal works out during spring training Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It wouldn’t be spring training without new leases, fresh starts and reinvigorated bodies, many of them often said to be in the best shape of their lives.

Have a look at Yasmani Grandal at White Sox spring training. The 34-year-old switch-hitting catcher, coming off a season sacked by injured, sore legs accompanied by a .202/.301/.269 hitting line with only 12 extra-base hits in 376 plate appearances, might not be at his physical peak, but he had some bounce in his step in the first week of camp.

And that’s worth noting for Grandal, who is burying 2022 as deep as he can beneath a laundry cart full of dirty workout clothes.

“I’m not talking about last season, by the way,” Grandal snapped when asked about last season. “We’ve already spoke about last year. So, it’s a new year. Let’s talk about this year.”

OK then, let’s. It is spring training, after all. But feeling better doesn’t guarantee a bounce-back performance. The possibility of being healthy for all of it doesn’t rule one out, however.

“It feels good driving the ball the way I want,” said Grandal, who was signed to a four-year, $73 million contract three years ago primarily for his offense and pitch-framing ability. “My legs are working the way I want.”

Grandal said he went through more than 100 sessions during a rigorous offseason training routine. He invited reporters to watch him in Chicago, and one even did so. Camp opened Wednesday, but Grandal has been around for about two weeks and is operating with a high work capacity, not limited as he was last spring.

“That’s a credit to him and what he did with his body,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He’s putting in a full day’s work. He’s repping things out. I’m excited where he is right now.”

Granda attributes his limited power last season to weak legs, or the base in his hitting setup. Early on in camp, though, he says he’s showing some pop during batting practice.

“It feels good driving the ball the way I want,” Grandal said.

And it’s coming easier, he said.

“I don’t have to do too much,” Grandal said. “The difference from this year to last year is I had to try and swing, and it shouldn’t be that way. It should be effortless. It should feel like you’re not even trying to swing the bat, the bat is just going, which is how I’m feeling at this moment.”

Grandal has also felt a difference in his crouch, moving behind the plate and running. And he’s recovering faster from these lengthy, rugged early days of spring training, where catchers do more daily physical work than anyone.

“That’s why it helps out once you get to spring training,” he said. “You don’t have the body aches, the pains, nothing like that.”

Two days ago, Grifol, unsolicited, talked up Grandal’s throwing in camp.

“He’s able to get in positions this year that he wasn’t able to get in last year, body-wise,” Grifol said Sunday. “He’s working lower to the ground, he doesn’t have to get on a knee as much. So now we’re just fine-tuning the details. He just wasn’t healthy last year, and now he is. He’s working his butt off.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
New environment is more his speed, but can Jason Heyward make it as a Dodger?
White Sox to re-sign infielder Elvis Andrus
White Sox prospect posts on social media that he is gay
Fellow Cubans Robert, Moncada carry on without Jose Abreu in White Sox clubhouse
White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, on closer Liam Hendriks: ‘The guy is unbelievable’
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito doesn’t need contract year for incentive, but it can’t hurt
The Latest
FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank walks in a procession at the start of the spring commencement ceremony in Madison, Wisc., May 16, 2015. Blank died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the university said, less than a year after announcing that she had an aggressive form of cancer. She was 67. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) ORG XMIT: WIMAW201
Obituaries
Rebecca Blank dies at 67; renowned economist led the University of Wisconsin
Rebecca Blank was president-elect of Northwestern University last year when a cancer diagnosis led her to step down. She was an advisor to three U.S. presidents.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_111534398.jpg
Cubs
New environment is more his speed, but can Jason Heyward make it as a Dodger?
Being stashed on the Cubs’ injured list was “definitely difficult,” Heyward said, but it wasn’t the worst part of being with the North Siders in 2022.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Elvis Andrus (AP.
White Sox
White Sox to re-sign infielder Elvis Andrus
Andrus agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million deal, pending a physical. A source confirmed he is expected to play second base.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Shore
The man was on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when he was shot mutiple times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rowan Wick throws a weighted ball as part of his warm up activities Tuesdfay at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ.
Cubs
Cubs turn to weighted balls to unlock ‘best version’ of reliever Rowan Wick
The closer role remains unsettled, but Wick is expected to pitch high-leverage innings this season.
By Maddie Lee
 