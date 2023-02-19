The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox to re-sign infielder Elvis Andrus

Andrus agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million deal, pending a physical. A source confirmed he is expected to play second base.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus throws out Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop at first base on Sept. 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox re-signed free-agent infielder Elvis Andrus to a one-year, $3 million contract Sunday and plan to play him at second base, a source confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Andrus, who stabilized the Sox’ lineup and middle infield when shortstop Tim Anderson was out with an injury to the middle finger of his left hand at the end of last season, batted .271/.309/.464 with nine homers in 191 plate appearances with the team in 2022. He also provided steady defense and a veteran presence in the clubhouse and on the field.

Andrus, 34, hasn’t played second base in the majors. The Sox had said they were planning to go with unproven Romy Gonzalez at the position, with prospect Lenyn Sosa also getting a look there during spring training.

Andrus said last season he was open to playing second base, but Anderson never returned after Andrus was signed Aug. 18. Andrus became a free agent after the season.

‘‘I play a lot [on the first-base side of second base] with all the shifting,’’ Andrus said last season. ‘‘I’ve been playing a lot of second. I’ve made, like, five double plays from second base. So, yeah, I’ll be down for whatever I can do to help the team to win. I’m down to go out there and do my job.’’

Andrus is a career .270/.326/.371 hitter with 96 home runs in 14 seasons.

Kopech sharp

Manager Pedro Grifol said he was ‘‘really excited’’ about right-hander Michael Kopech’s bullpen session Sunday.

‘‘Commanded the strike zone,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘Was strong. He’s in a good spot physically, mentally. Today was a really good day for him.’’

Healthy so far

The Sox got through the first five days of camp with no injuries.

‘‘Knock on wood,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘That’s a big part of this thing, a huge part of this thing. . . . Feedback from [players] will allow us to be proactive instead of reactive. That’s a really important message in this camp. Let’s get ahead of these things so we can nip them in the bud a little bit.’’

First full-squad workout

Monday is the first full-squad day, although the entire team was in camp Sunday with the exception of outfielder Oscar Colas and infielder Hanser Alberto.

Grifol prides himself on being a communicator, but ‘‘those big speeches’’ often heard on such days aren’t his thing.

‘‘They last about 15 or 20 minutes [in players’ minds],’’ Grifol said.

