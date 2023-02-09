Seven White Sox to play in World Baseball Classic

Seven White Sox will participate in the World Baseball Classic during spring training, including shortstop Tim Anderson and right-handers Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman for Team USA. Rosters were announced Thursday.

It’s been known for some time that Anderson, Lynn, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert (Cuba) and Eloy Jimenez (Dominican Republic) would participate. Thursday’s roster unveilings also included right-hander Jose Ruiz (Venezuela) and Graveman from the Sox bullpen.

Right-hander Nicholas Padilla, claimed by the Sox off waivers from the Cubs in September and added to the 40-man roster, will play for Puerto Rico.

The WBC runs from March 8-21. There are 20 teams this year, split into four pools with the top two teams from each advancing to an eight-team, single-elimination stage. The championship game is March 21.

The tournaments will be staged in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.

Team USA, featuring Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw, is in Pool C with Canada, Colombia and Mexico.