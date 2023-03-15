White Sox lineup: Just a bunch of regular guys

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In this wacky baseball world of maximizing percentages at all costs and resting starters with more frequency, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol hinted he could opt for a permanent alignment.

“I don’t like to rotate lineups,” Grifol said Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean I won’t. I’m always looking at a margin to win a baseball game. So if it presents itself and makes sense, then I’ll do it. When you have a team like ours and have seven to eight everyday players, comfort is good, too.”

Health will play an important part in Grifol’s plans. But leadoff batter Tim Anderson and center fielder Luis Robert appear to have recovered fully from injuries. In addition, Yoan Moncada appears to have recovered fully from an oblique strain that nagged him last season, and using left fielder Eloy Jimenez as the designated hitter should alleviate some risk of injury.

Injuries resulted in former manager Tony La Russa using 158 different lineups in 2022. Grifol said he has studied the history of his starting position players and where they’ve fared best in specific spots.

“We also have to protect the lineup throughout, based on opposing bullpens, so our pockets are not that easy to navigate through,” Grifol said. “And then the comfort is a big deal, so you have to add that to the equation.”

First baseman Andrew Vaughn, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, catcher/designated hitter Yasmani Grandal, Anderson, Robert, Moncada and Jimenez are likely to have permanent spots if healthy.

Green and yellow lights on basepaths

Billy Hamilton, vying for a bench role, used his speed Tuesday to help the Sox seize a 5-4 victory against the Athletics. But Grifol would like to employ “perceived pressure” and doesn’t project the Sox to be known as a prolific base-stealing team.

“I think we’re going to be an opportunistic base-stealing team,” Grifol said. “I just want to make sure we’re taking 90 feet when they give it to us. Whether it’s an overthrow in the outfield, a ball in the dirt, which by the way, we got to do some drills on balls in the dirt.

“I just want to be always on the high alert for 90 feet. That’s the kind of base-running team I envision us becoming. And that part of the game always starts off strong, then kind of fades until postseason and then you try to crank it up again. That’s our responsibility as a staff, to not let that part fade.”

Plan B

The rainout Wednesday against the Giants forced the Sox to adjust their pitching schedule. Lucas Giolito, who was scheduled to face the Giants, will pitch four innings Thursday morning in a B game. Nick Avila, a Rule 5 selection from the Giants, will be the opener for Thursday’s game against the Guardians at Goodyear, followed by Jesse Scholtens.

