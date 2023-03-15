The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox lineup: Just a bunch of regular guys

New manager Grifol prefers to have consistency in starting unit

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE White Sox lineup: Just a bunch of regular guys
Tim Anderson

Sox shortstop Tim Anderson stops a grounder hit by Detroit Tigers’ J.D. Martinez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 13, 2016, in Chicago. Martinez was out at first.

Paul Beaty/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In this wacky baseball world of maximizing percentages at all costs and resting starters with more frequency, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol hinted he could opt for a permanent alignment.

“I don’t like to rotate lineups,” Grifol said Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean I won’t. I’m always looking at a margin to win a baseball game. So if it presents itself and makes sense, then I’ll do it. When you have a team like ours and have seven to eight everyday players, comfort is good, too.”

Health will play an important part in Grifol’s plans. But leadoff batter Tim Anderson and center fielder Luis Robert appear to have recovered fully from injuries. In addition, Yoan Moncada appears to have recovered fully from an oblique strain that nagged him last season, and using left fielder Eloy Jimenez as the designated hitter should alleviate some risk of injury.

Injuries resulted in former manager Tony La Russa using 158 different lineups in 2022. Grifol said he has studied the history of his starting position players and where they’ve fared best in specific spots.

“We also have to protect the lineup throughout, based on opposing bullpens, so our pockets are not that easy to navigate through,” Grifol said. “And then the comfort is a big deal, so you have to add that to the equation.”

First baseman Andrew Vaughn, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, catcher/designated hitter Yasmani Grandal, Anderson, Robert, Moncada and Jimenez are likely to have permanent spots if healthy.

Green and yellow lights on basepaths

Billy Hamilton, vying for a bench role, used his speed Tuesday to help the Sox seize a 5-4 victory against the Athletics. But Grifol would like to employ “perceived pressure” and doesn’t project the Sox to be known as a prolific base-stealing team.

“I think we’re going to be an opportunistic base-stealing team,” Grifol said. “I just want to make sure we’re taking 90 feet when they give it to us. Whether it’s an overthrow in the outfield, a ball in the dirt, which by the way, we got to do some drills on balls in the dirt. 

“I just want to be always on the high alert for 90 feet. That’s the kind of base-running team I envision us becoming. And that part of the game always starts off strong, then kind of fades until postseason and then you try to crank it up again. That’s our responsibility as a staff, to not let that part fade.”

Plan B

The rainout Wednesday against the Giants forced the Sox to adjust their pitching schedule. Lucas Giolito, who was scheduled to face the Giants, will pitch four innings Thursday morning in a B game. Nick Avila, a Rule 5 selection from the Giants, will be the opener for Thursday’s game against the Guardians at Goodyear, followed by Jesse Scholtens.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox ace Dylan Cease atones for last week’s disaster by finding his slider vs. A’s
Tim Anderson at second base? Works for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
Lighter Lucas Giolito likes the shape of things
White Sox’ Charlie Montoyo didn’t let language become a barrier
Jim Vinicky, who knew every great hole-in-the-wall spot to eat, like Yelp before there was Yelp, dead at 71
Reliever Aaron Bummer progressing on schedule
The Latest
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Ayo Dosunmu learning new “tricks” from Patrick Beverley
The second-year guard lost his starting spot when the Bulls acquired Beverley, but he’s making the most of the new role, and getting valuable lessons from the fellow Chicagoan. “A lot of those little tricks, only someone who’s been in the league 10-plus years would know,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
A man was in a parking lot in the 8300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_112154044.jpg
Chicago Corruption Trials
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
The opening statements Wednesday kicked off the highly anticipated trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, because the front seat belts may not latch properly. The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020
Business
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair faulty seat belts
Honda says front seat belts on some vehicles may not latch properly. Among the models involved are the 2018 to 2019 Accord and the 2017 to 2020 CR-V. No injuries have been reported.
By Associated Press
 
ASortOfHomecoming_Interview.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bono & The Edge’: Odd but interesting special teams U2 duo with cranky David Letterman
As the musicians show off Dublin and perform beautiful reimaginings of their hits, their funny fan provides some levity — and a big finish.
By Richard Roeper
 