White Sox’ Mike Clevinger gives up two homers vs. Cubs

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With two more Cactus League starts to go before a likely White Sox debut in the 2023 opening series in Houston Mike Clevinger says he’s focused more on some fine tuning in Arizona than his first official assignment in a Sox uniform — the defending World Series champion Astros.

“Oh, I’m pretty locked in day to day,” Clevinger said after allowing three runs over 3 2⁄ 3 innings against the Cubs Friday at Camelback Ranch. “I know it’s going to be a good environment there for sure. I’m just excited to get out of here with these guys. We’ve got a good thing going. A good culture going on right now. Excited to see how it plays out.”

Clevinger still has work to do. In his second spring start, he was one out away from completing a scoreless third inning when he grooved a changeup to Yan Gomes and served up a two-run home run on an 0-2 count. In the fourth inning, Edwin Rios homered on a backdoor slider that found too much of the plate.

Clevinger threw 65 pitches, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out three Cubs. He has moved to the right of the rubber and made slight alterations looking to find the same arm slot and release point he featured in 2019 and 2020.

“You can tell just on the slider, I wasn’t getting the same kind of swings and the swings in the dirt constantly like I used to get,” Clevinger said.

Clevinger has allowed three homers in two games, two of them to former catchers of his. Austin Nola of the Padres also took him deep. He also served one up in a B game against the Dodgers.

Vaughn out with unspecified soreness

First baseman Andrew Vaughn has not played since Sunday due to unspecified soreness, Grifol said. Vaughn was 0-for-2 against the Angels in his last game, as the designated hitter, lowering his spring average to .326.

Vaughn showed no visible signs of discomfort in the clubhouse Friday. Grifol said he is “probably day-to-day.”

“He’s a little sore but I haven’t gotten the full report on him,” Grifol said. “We’re just giving him a couple of days, just to settle in. And then I’ll get the word from [trainer] James [Kruk] and I’ll address that either [Saturday] morning or whenever we have more information.”

Diekman adding new pitch

After posting a 6.52 ERA in 26 appearances for the Sox following a Sox trade with the Red Sox last Aug. 1, left-hander Jake Diekman is working on mechanical tweaks and a new pitch — a cutter — which he said he has thrown about 50 percent of the time in his first five Cactus League appearances.

“Ten years of basically two pitches and it’s probably time to add another pitch,” said Diekman, who is entering his 12th season.

If Aaron Bummer doesn’t start the season on the Opening Day roster, Diekman would be the top lefty in the bullpen. Bummer started camp behind due to an issue in his lat/shoulder area.

Diekman is slated to pitch Saturday against the Dodgers.

Sox 4, Cubs 4

Romy Gonzalez (.091) hit his first homer of the spring and Adam Haseley and Erik Gonzalez each went 3-for-3.

*Right-hander Gregory Santos, who hasn’t allowed a run in five relief appearances, struck out all four batters he faced.

*Nancy Faust entertained on the organ at Camelback Ranch. Faust, who lives in the Phoenix area, was scheduled to play here on March 11, 2020 when COVID halted spring training and hadn’t been back since. Faust was White Sox organist from 1970 until 2010 and played at Bulls games from 1975-84 and Blackhawks games from 1984-89.

On deck: Dodgers at Sox, Glendale, Saturday, 3:05 p.m., whitesox.com, 1000-AM. Michael Grove vs. Michael Kopech.