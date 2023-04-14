White Sox activate outfielder Eloy Jimenez

The White Sox activated slugger Eloy Jimenez prior to Friday night’s game against the Orioles.

Jimenez had been on the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring strain.

However, third baseman Yoan Moncada was placed on the IL, retroactive to Tuesday, because of lower back soreness.

The Sox also recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte and claimed infielder Nick Zolak off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte.

Pitcher Jesse Scholtens was optioned to Charlotte, and pitcher Matt Foster (right flexor strain) was transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

When healthy, Jimenez, 26, has been a force. He homered 31 times and knocked in 79 runs in 122 games in 2019, finishing fourth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year. He hit .296 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI in 55 games in the abbreviated 2020 season, winning a Silver Slugger award and showing why the Sox viewed him as a centerpiece to their rebuild.

