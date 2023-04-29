The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox appear to be on the kind of losing streak from which there is no return

Yes, it’s still April and there’s a ton of baseball left. That’s the whole problem.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE White Sox appear to be on the kind of losing streak from which there is no return
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is unable to get the tag down on the Rays’ Brandon Lowe during yet another Sox loss.

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

I believe it was former longtime baseball manager Gene Mauch who said, “Losing streaks are funny. If you lose at the beginning, you got off to a bad start. If you lose in the middle of the season, you’re in a slump. If you lose at the end, you’re choking.”

I believe that because I googled “quotes about losing streaks” and Mauch’s was the first one that came up. It’s called reporting, people.

Anyway, Mauch was right about the narratives we in the media tend to apply to losing streaks based on nothing more than the time of a season. We’re not always the most original folks.

But there’s a reason so many of us were drawn to Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend like flies to honey or, probably more apt, rats to a trash heap. It’s not just because the White Sox’ “bad start” is an easy story. It’s because the Sox already appeared — quite clearly — to be in the throes of a season-defining losing streak.

Yes, it’s still April and there’s a ton of baseball left. That’s the whole problem.

We in Chicago, especially, should know the kind of losing streak from which there is no return when we see one. Why? Because there have been so many of them here lately.

Remember the cratering Cubs of 2021? On June 24, they were tied for first place in the division after throwing a combined no-hitter at the Dodgers. Eleven straight losses later, they were empty husks of their former selves and president Jed Hoyer was waist-deep in the muck of a championship-core sell-off.

The Blackhawks attempted to put a winner on the ice in 2021-22, adding defenseman Seth Jones and star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, but something went terribly wrong: The season started. The Hawks’ first victory didn’t come until Game No. 10 — a franchise-record losing streak finally over — by which time grenades had started going off within the front office in response to the investigation into the abuse of former prospect Kyle Beach. In-over-his-head coach Jeremy Colliton soon would be gone, too, a performance-based firing.

The 2022 Bears didn’t merely lose but elevated it to an art form. Ten games in a row to end the season, they outmaneuvered the opposition in order to finish with fewer points on the scoreboard. A team — and a perversely delighted fan base — desperate to control the No. 1 pick in the draft would not be denied.

The Bulls’ six-game losing streak entering the All-Star break in February wasn’t nearly as dramatic, but it did leave them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Was there anyone left who still needed convincing the roster assembled by Arturas Karnisovas never would work?

And now we have the Sox, losers of nine straight, owners of an abominable 7-20 record, still talking a pretty good game despite showing no signs whatsoever that they’re anything but a bottom-of-the-barrel team.

“It’s the same as it was when we started the season [and] felt we had the talent to contend for this division and make some noise in the postseason,” general manager Rick Hahn said before a 14-5 loss to the Rays to begin this homestand. “That goal hasn’t changed. We made our job a heck of a lot harder based on the first 25 games, but the goal hasn’t changed. …

“You’re not going to see me sitting out here 25 games into the season saying I don’t believe in this group, based on the talent we have, the track record these guys have, the focus and commitment to these players. You’re not going to see me abandon ship 25 games in.”

Rookie manager Pedro Grifol surely didn’t imagine a month like this when he took the job. One wonders if he actually believes his team will snap out of it and make this season bearable.

“I’m not happy,” Grifol said, “but my confidence is not shaken. I’m not happy about it. Nobody in this clubhouse is happy about it. Nobody in this building is happy about it. But we have 130-something games left, and we have guys that have performed here. And they’re just not going to not perform.”

From his lips to the baseball gods’ ears, then.

But the ship is listing, and this losing streak isn’t funny at all.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
This baseball trivia quiz has us thinking about ballparks
Forget June wake-up call — White Sox are in crisis mode now
White Sox’ losing streak hits nine as Pedro Grifol’s ejection streak reaches two
From bad to worse: White Sox pounded by Rays, suffer eighth straight loss
‘Put it on me,’ GM Rick Hahn says about White Sox’ disastrous start. That won’t be a problem
White Sox’ Yoan Moncada dealing with disk issue
The Latest
Carmine Bianco, WagerTalk’s Toronto-based soccer-betting ace, said the three-way option is the most frustrating choice because it’s not a zero-sum wager.
Soccer
Soccer draw a ‘wager buster’
Bet on it: With ties common in soccer, bettors face challenge of choosing moneyline
By Rob Miech
 
Kahleah Copper is the only member of the Sky’s starting five under contract for the 2023 season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky open training camp with an 18-player roster, Kahleah Copper at the helm
With Astou Ndour-Fall opting out of the 2023 WNBA season and Li Yueru’s status up in the air, the Sky have added cap space and vacancies in the front court to fill.
By Annie Costabile
 
Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore makes a tackle against Indiana State in 2021.
Bears
Ten players the Bears could target on Day 3 of the draft
The Bears were on the clock all Friday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_112459733.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Former Morgan Park standout Destiny Harden ready for golden opportunity with Phoenix Mercury
Harden was selected by the Phoenix Mercury with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
By Annie Costabile
 
NFL Combine
Bears
Polling Place: Here’s where you stand on the Bears’ pick of Tennessee OL Darnell Wright
Oh, please, as if Bears fans would admit it if they were hoping for somebody else.
By Steve Greenberg
 