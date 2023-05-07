White Sox lean on leaders in difficult times

CINCINNATI – In times like these, the White Sox will find what they’re made of. They’ll know for sure who their leaders are, too.

Lance Lynn, the alpha male in the room, brings a big presence, experience and the manner of a no-nonsense bouncer. Tim Anderson delivers energy and swagger with a batting champion and All-Star resume.

In his 15th season, Elvis Andrus has even more experience and being bilingual helps. Andrew Benintendi is quiet but respected with a World Series ring. The Sox’ leaders come in different forms.

Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger are leaders in the making, getting mentored by coaches in their apprenticeships.

When a team with postseason expectations gets off to a 12-23 start, begins to gain some traction with five wins in seven games but loses perhaps its best hitter in Eloy Jimenez to an appendectomy as the Sox did Saturday, it’s all hands on deck.

“That’s when leadership comes through,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You lose a guy, not only is he in the middle of your lineup, but you lose a guy who’s hot in the middle of your lineup. That’s when leadership comes to the forefront. You’ve just got to keep it moving, keep moving forward. We have to find ways to win. We have to do whatever we can to win a baseball game.”

As Ken Harrelson might say, “Don’t stop [or quit] now boys.”

As Kendall Graveman said last week, the challenge in times like these is having everyone sticking to their daily work and not backing off. Expectations of players getting traded before the deadline can be a distraction.

And the energy needs to be in full supply under difficult circumstances, which is where Anderson comes in. His role, he says, is simply being himself.

“I do me, I be me,” Anderson said. “If that happens to be what a leader does then that’s great. I try to help my guys.

If being vocal means you’re a leader “then I’ve been a leader since I got here. I just come and play every day and if I have something to share with my guys, I do it.”

How did Lynn become a leader? Not by his own design.

“They view me as that,” he said. “That’s usually the start of it. Having people around you that you can trust and can make you accountable and make you learn from, too. That’s part of the process of growing into those roles. But it starts with having people wanting to follow you. Some people have it, some don’t to be honest with you. That’s the truth of the matter. And if you have that, you figure out how to build off that to be a positive influence.”

Vaughn might grow into the role. He’s only 26, and prefers leading with his work and performance.

“We’ve got different leaders,” he said. “Tim, the way he plays on the field. Lance who, has been around for 10 years. I was in middle school when Elvis was in the league. What these guys know, what they say, they get it.”

Andrus spoke up at a recent team meeting and teammates listened.

“He said, ‘I’ve seen this happen before,’ ’’ Vaughn said. ‘‘ ‘We’re going to be fine, we’re going to be alright.’ ’’

Lynn knows others look up to him. It comes with the gig.

“Have to make sure they’re not panicking,” Lynn said. “And if you see they’re not panicking it gives you a little break to say this is part of it, you’re going to have skids. Unfortunately we did it right out of the gate. That doesn’t mean the season is over. We have a lot of time left and we have to figure out how to right the ship and best navigate it the rest of the way.”