Dodgers defeat White Sox in 11

LOS ANGELES — The White Sox hit four home runs, the Dodgers had one.

But the Sox’ shots were solo long balls and the Dodgers’ came with the bases loaded Thursday, a tying shot by Chris Taylor against Reynaldo Lopez in the sixth. The Dodgers broke the tie in the 11th inning, walking off the Sox 5-4 on Freddie Freeman’s xx against Garrett Crochet on a night the Sox were well positioned to take a series on a tough road trip.

The Sox’ four home runs came in the first four innings against right-hander Michael Grove and Dylan Cease, who struck out 10 and took a 4-0 lead in to the sixth.

Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez hit back-to-back homers in the in the first inning, and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn hit back-to-back jacks in the fourth. It was Burger’s 16th of the season and third in two games and Robert’s 17th and second in two games.

It was the first time since July 11, 2010 the Sox hit back-to-back homers twice in a game.

With his pitch count at 102, Cease was lifted with one out and two runners on in the sixth. James Outman’s two-out single against Lopez loaded the bases for Taylor.

The Sox (30-40) had a chance to regain the lead when Elvis Andrus led off with a double against Shelby Miller. But Tim Anderson struck out looking and after Gavin Sheets grounded out sending Andrus to third and Robert walked, Andrus got caught between third and home to end the inning.

With Eloy Jimenez up, Andrus bit on Will Smith’s pump fake throw to second with Robert stealing — and was chased down by third baseman Chris Taylor for third out.

Before Freeman’s single that landed behind center fielder Luis R, Mookie Betts walked on an 11-pitch at-bat.