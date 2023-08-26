Michael Kopech is not ticketed for bullpen, Pedro Grifol says

If his 120 innings pitched were enough to qualify, Michael Kopech’s 15% walk rate would be the highest of any starting pitcher in baseball, and would be higher than any qualified starter since 1994.

When adjusted for run environment, Kopech’s 4.95 ERA for the season is only 10% worse than the league average, but advanced metrics suggest it could be worse due to his high walk and home run totals. Premium velocity and fastball spin, and a five-start stretch beginning in late May where Kopech posted a 1.72 ERA and struck out 44 while walking just five, reminds of the massive talent at hand.

But the inconsistency and control problems, and Kopech’s previous success in a relief role, suggests his best long-term home could ultimately be in the bullpen. For now and for next season, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol doesn’t see that happening.

“Him not being a starter is not anywhere close to what we’re thinking and anywhere close to what he should be thinking,” Grifol said. “He’s had some starts where he’s struggled with command, obviously, especially here of late. But there was a month or five weeks there where he was one of the best pitchers in the game. And even the other day, he was able to gain a little bit of confidence as the outing went on, he was up to 98 [mph]. The potential’s there.”

Kopech has a 7.15 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break, and has not completed six innings in an outing since June 4. A demonstrative player, Kopech’s frustration on the mound has been readily apparent as the White Sox season has slid into ignominy. Grifol has stated repeatedly that Kopech better keeping his composure is the key to being able to correct mid-game command problems more efficiently.

“If you ask anybody in baseball how big a part is the mental side, most people will tell you 90%,” Grifol said. “It’s his responsibility and ours to come together to get that mental side right.”

Mena to Triple-A

After averaging six innings per outing over his last seven starts at Double-A Birmingham with a 3.00 ERA, prospect right-hander Cristian Mena is a phone call away from the majors at Triple-A Charlotte after being promoted Friday. The No. 6 ranked prospect according to Baseball America, Mena is back to the familiar spot of being the youngest player on his team.

The Dominican-born Mena does not turn 21 until late December, but will make his Triple-A debut next week

Because of his age, Mena’s midseason struggles with the Barons weren’t unexpected. But pitching coach Danny Farquhar said an adjustment in how the wunderkind holds his four-seam fastball led to a boost in velocity, spin, command, and results.

“It was moving his pads onto the seams,” Farquhar said of the change in finger placement. “The pads were kind of off the seams and he didn’t have anything to pull down on. I was kinda irritated at myself for not noticing it before.”

For a team lacking in prospect starter options, necessitating a need for Kopech to improve, Mena is a critical arm to watch.

Free passes galore

Not only are the White Sox (522 entering Saturday) and A’s (544) a matchup of the two pitching staffs with the most walks in MLB, the Sox are on pace to issue the fourth-most walks in franchise history (656).

