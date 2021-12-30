COVID-19 protocols force postponement of Wolves-Ice Hogs games

The Rockford Ice Hogs’ weekend games against the Wolves have been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the AHL announced on Thursday. The teams had a home-and-home series set for Friday in Rockford and Saturday in Rosemont.

The Wolves’ game Sunday against Grand Rapids was also postponed.

The teams plan to reschedule these games, but dates have not been set. Fans can exchange tickets for another game.

The Wolves, who are on a team-record 12-game winning streak, are next scheduled to play on Jan. 7 at Rockford. The next home game is scheduled for Jan. 8 against Iowa.