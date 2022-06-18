The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Wolves Sports

Wolves carrying a little extra ‘MoJo’ into Calder Cup Finals

On April 13, Andrew Poturalski and his wife Haley welcomed their first child, a son named Morrison John. The Poturalski family has taken to calling the newborn MoJo, and the Wolves haven’t lost a game he’s attended at Allstate Arena since he entered the world.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Wolves carrying a little extra ‘MoJo’ into Calder Cup Finals
Poturalski051422.jpg

Andrew Poturalski and the Wolves open the Calder Cup Finals on Sunday.

Courtesy of the Wolves

The Wolves have some mojo entering the Calder Cup Finals.

Well, more accurately, MoJo.

On April 13, Wolves star Andrew Poturalski and his wife, Haley, welcomed their first child, a son named Morrison John. The Poturalski family has taken to calling the newborn MoJo, and the Wolves haven’t lost a game he has attended at Allstate Arena.

“He’s brought some good mojo since he’s come to games,” Andrew Poturalski said. “We’re undefeated [at home] since he’s been at the games [in Rosemont]. It’s just awesome to have him there. We’ve got some cool pictures, and it’s definitely really special. It’ll also be really cool when he’s a little older and can appreciate it.”

Sunday will be Poturalski’s first Father’s Day as a dad, and his family will spend at least a part of it in Rosemont for Game 1 of the AHL’s Calder Cup Finals against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Wolves, who had the best points percentage in the league during the regular season, have home-ice advantage in the series with a 2-3-2 format.

Poturalski, who had 28 goals and 73 assists, is trying to relish this moment.

“Right now, we’re super fortunate in our lives and life is pretty good, and we’ve got a lot of good things going for us,” Poturalski said. “I think people don’t appreciate stuff when you’re in the moment. It’s such a cool time in our lives, and you never know if you’re going to be back in a spot like this in the Calder Cup [Finals], so you’ve got to make the most of it as well.”

Poturalski and the Wolves have plenty of other things to enjoy.

With a roster loaded up by parent-club Carolina, the Wolves went 50-16-5-5 and cruised to a division title. Then in the playoffs, they swept the IceHogs in three games before dispatching Milwaukee in four.

The Wolves jumped ahead of the Stockton Heat 3-0 in the Western Conference finals and seemed primed for another short series. But Stockton responded with a pair of overtime wins, forcing a Game 6 in Rosemont which the Wolves won to finally put away the Heat.

“I thought that was a good thing to go through some adversity, to do it on the road, to be together and to kind of feel it and experience it all together,” coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I think that’s all part of our journey and part of our story, is you need to go through some tough times, some tough losses, just so when you get back to certain situations you kind of understand the emotion and roller-coaster of the playoffs.”

The league itself also has gone through trying times.

For the first time since 2019 when Poturalski and Warsofsky, then a Charlotte assistant, beat the Wolves for the championship, the AHL is holding the Calder Cup Finals. The 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the pandemic and the 2020-21 campaign didn’t feature a complete postseason.

The Wolves know that if this series goes the distance, they’ll have home ice. Not that Poturalski wants the Cup to come down to a winner-take-all match, even if they have MoJo on their side.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t get to seven for sure,” a laughing Poturalski said.

Next Up In Sports
Polling Place: Your pick for the best baseball booth in town? (Hint: It wasn’t even close)
Baseball quiz: Give your dad a hug and a quiz
NBA Draft: It’s not a Finals, but it’s a big exam
You could always bet on Beano
Fire silence on Arlo White speaks volumes
As Kirby and Colton Dach prepare for NHL future together, Dale Dach amazed by their blossoming careers
The Latest
merlin_98194388.jpg
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Your pick for the best baseball booth in town? (Hint: It wasn’t even close)
We also pitted Cubs manager David Ross against Sox manager Tony La Russa — why not? — and asked voters to pick the most important thing when attending a baseball game.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Fire owner and chairman Joe Mansueto greets season ticket holders after announcing the Fire will be returning to Soldier Field.
Chicago Fire
Fire silence on Arlo White speaks volumes
While the Fire haven’t said anything since White caught on with LIV Golf, the well-known announcer voiced reservations about the people funding it back in October.
By Brian Sandalow
 
AP893979619046.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Give your dad a hug and a quiz
Celebrate Father’s Day with a ballgame and see if your old man can answer these questions.
By Bill Chuck
 
Northwestern_Ohio_St_Basketball.jpg
Bulls
NBA Draft: It’s not a Finals, but it’s a big exam
We’ll give Karnisovas a B-minus so far for his drafting with the Bulls. Picking at No. 18 on Thursday will be the true test.
By Joe Cowley
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_16_at_1.03.24_AM.png
Sports Saturday
You could always bet on Beano
Book tells how the legendary analyst was one of the best when it came to betting on college football.
By Rob Miech
 