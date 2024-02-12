The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 12, 2024

Letters to the Editor

Construction buildings and equipment on snow-dusted, undeveloped land at The 78, with Chicago skyline in the background.
Don’t let development at The 78 squash public access to the Chicago River
As a future riverfront neighborhood proximate to the Loop, development pressures at The 78 will be immense.
The Chicago skyline seen from Montrose Harbor, as temperatures neared 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Stop lamenting the ‘good ole days’ of Chicago and soak in the city’s present-day splendor
Those who have never lived elsewhere are the most sour on this city, a Lake View resident writes. I’d like to offer that they are letting the perfect be the enemy of the good and fail to see just how much more Chicagoland offers than other metropolitan areas.
A crowd of people carrying signs against a proposed Crosstown Expressway outside City Hall.
A Chicago Crosstown Expressway that never was
This week’s Sun-Times expressway story reminded a reader about the proposed Crosstown Expressway. Plans for the expressway were eventually scrapped and the funds were allocated to transit agencies and road projects.
A person packs up his tent under a viaduct in the West Loop.
Get facts straight on Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax referendum
Bring Chicago Home represents a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to tackling the growing homelessness crisis, the CEO of Full Circle Communities writes.
Guaranteed Rate Field sits in the middle of 70-acres of stadium parking.
Let the Bears have Guaranteed Rate Field
There would be bountiful parking that Soldier Field lacks and the neighborhood would remain a sports mecca and home to Chicago’s most popular team.
Red, gold and green holiday ornaments jutting out from a department store building.
First, Chicago lost Marshall Field’s. Now, Macy’s is in decline. ‘It almost makes me cry.’
I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her, a former resident of Hammond, Indiana, writes.
Construction buildings and equipment on snow-covered stretch of vacant land at The 78, with Chicago skyline in the background.
How about more transparency, Mayor Johnson, on talks with White Sox for possible stadium at The 78?
What will happen to Guaranteed Rate Field and the Bridgeport community’s economy that depends on it? Will we be saddled with a tax hike to pay for yet another sports stadium?
A rendering shows the entrance, including a long driveway flanked by flowers and grass, to a proposed massive underground commercial space called the Invert.&nbsp;
Ozinga underground project would bring jobs, not health threat, to Southeast Side
Agenda-driven groups have attacked every single proposed project on the Southeast Side, which has deprived the community of jobs to support families, a reader from Hegewisch writes.
Protesters march with a “Nurses not cops” banner
Yes, let Chicago schools keep cops
I agree with an editorial calling for letting schools decide to keep police, a retired law enforcement officer writes. But the statement ‘not all cops are bad apples’ to me blatantly implies that most police officers are in fact bad apples.
