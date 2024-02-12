Letters to the Editor
As a future riverfront neighborhood proximate to the Loop, development pressures at The 78 will be immense.
Those who have never lived elsewhere are the most sour on this city, a Lake View resident writes. I’d like to offer that they are letting the perfect be the enemy of the good and fail to see just how much more Chicagoland offers than other metropolitan areas.
This week’s Sun-Times expressway story reminded a reader about the proposed Crosstown Expressway. Plans for the expressway were eventually scrapped and the funds were allocated to transit agencies and road projects.
Bring Chicago Home represents a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to tackling the growing homelessness crisis, the CEO of Full Circle Communities writes.
There would be bountiful parking that Soldier Field lacks and the neighborhood would remain a sports mecca and home to Chicago’s most popular team.
I’m bringing my girlfriend to Chicago this spring. She’s never been there. There is now one more iconic location I can no longer show her, a former resident of Hammond, Indiana, writes.
What will happen to Guaranteed Rate Field and the Bridgeport community’s economy that depends on it? Will we be saddled with a tax hike to pay for yet another sports stadium?
Agenda-driven groups have attacked every single proposed project on the Southeast Side, which has deprived the community of jobs to support families, a reader from Hegewisch writes.
I agree with an editorial calling for letting schools decide to keep police, a retired law enforcement officer writes. But the statement ‘not all cops are bad apples’ to me blatantly implies that most police officers are in fact bad apples.