Field Museum of host massive ‘Jurassic World’ exhibition

First there was the blockbuster series of movies and now comes “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” the massive “dinosaur world” exhibiton set to open May 26 at Chicago’s Field Museum.

Combining real-world science/education with entertainment, the exhibition will allow visitors to travel to the remote island of Isla Nublar to meet a towering Brachiosaurus, encounter the dreaded Velociraptor, and get a rare up-close look at a Tyrannosaurus rex, according to Thursday’s announcement. It’s a perfect fit for the museum, which is already home to the real deal: SUE, the largest, and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex ever unearthed.

The Field is erecting a 16,000-square-foot exhibition tent on the front lawn of the museum in which to house the massive interactive exhibit. Produced in conjunction with Universal Brand Development and Imagine Exhibitions, and co-produced by MagicSpace and IES, the exhibit’s animatronic dinosaurs were designed by The Creature Technology Company (“Walking with Dinosaurs”) and developed with the help of paleontologist Jack Horner. This is the third stop on the exhibit’s global trek.

“One of our goals as a museum is to provide visitors with the best dinosaur experience in the world,” said Field Museum president Richard Lariviere, in a prepared statement. “Our fossil collections are one of the greatest things about The Field Museum, and the ‘Jurassic World’ dinosaurs are an incredible way to spark our imaginations about them. After experiencing an animatronic T. rex, you can come inside, witness SUE, and picture what an incredible animal she must have been in real life.”

Among the highlights: Visitors to the exhibition will be “walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates to get up close to the towering dinosaurs, some more than 24 feet tall, and explore the Park through a specially guided tour. Once inside, visitors will experience the family-friendly Gentle Giants Petting Zoo; step behind the glass into The Hammond Creation Lab; get a special preview of Jurassic World’s top-secret project, the Indominus rex; and go inside the Raptor Training Paddock,” today’s announcement stated.

Ticketed entry to the exhibit will cost $10-$15, in addition to museum general admission, $20-$25. “Jurassic World” is slated to run through Jan. 7, 2018. For tickets and complete information, visit www.fieldmuseum.org/JurassicWorld.