Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Later in the day, despite the moon alert, this is still a productive time for you. You can get a lot of work done; and whatever you do will likely impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Nevertheless, avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong time for you because the sun is in Taurus, and the other planets are supportive, which gives you a tremendous boost of energy! Work to get a lot done, even though it’s wise to avoid important decisions and shopping during the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Continue to work behind the scenes and keep a low profile because this will feel best for you. Nevertheless, your ambition will compel you to work and achieve your aims, especially late in the day and into the evening. By bedtime, you’ll think, “I did a lot.”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy this popular time, especially conversations with younger people. Continue to explore avenues in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education or taking courses or learning something new. (This will turn your crank.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep your eyes open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. (This is not surprising because you are a generous sign, and what goes around, comes around.) Meanwhile, you easily impress others now. Keep this in mind if you need permission or approval.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be able to solicit the help of someone else to get something done today. Admittedly, with Mars opposite your sign, you might find someone a bit annoying. Fortunately, Venus opposite your sign will help to soften this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fortunate day for you in terms of accomplishing what you want to get done. Don’t worry if you get a late start because it will be later in the day that you get industrious! Look for ways to improve your job. Avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a strong day for those of you who work with children, or the arts or anything that is sports related. It will definitely be a productive day if you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry because you can make things happen. Nevertheless, avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will get a lot done today related to home, family and your personal life. This will include renovating, redecorating and making improvements at home. Fortunately, you’re determined to be efficient and effective right now. Good! This is a powerful combo for accomplishment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Once the moon enters your sign today, you will be a dynamo! This means you will have energy to work and you will have the energy and socialize for the next few days. Oh yeah, burning the candle at both ends!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re busy with issues at home, family discussions and possible home repairs; in addition to which, you’re focused on earnings, cash flow and major expenditures. Lots of spinning plates in the air! Be smart and heed the restrictions of today’s moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ve got lots of energy with fiery Mars in your sign. This can make you bossy; however, with fair Venus in your sign as well, you will sweet talk your way in and out of anything. This is a busy day with high-powered conversations. Agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Andy Serkis (1964) shares your birthday. You like your creature comforts. You are energetic, enthusiastic, focused and determined. You are quick to take the lead. This year an important choice might present itself to you. It’s a very social year. Your creativity and zest for life will be strong! Small wonder that old friends might come back into your life again.

