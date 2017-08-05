Jennifer Morrison not returning to ‘Once Upon a Time’

Chicago native Jennifer Morrison will not be back as a series regular for the seventh season of "Once Upon a Time." | ABC-TV

Chicago native Jennifer Morrison, who grew up in Arlington Heights, will not be on board as a series regular in the seventh season of “Once Upon a Time” — but she will bring back her Emma Swan character as a guest star in the popular ABC fantasy program.

Morrison herself announced her exit in an Instagram post, while Deadline.com reports her fellow original castmates — Lana Parrilla (“Regina”) and Robert Carlyle (“Mr. Gold”), plus Colin O’Donoghue (“Hook”), who joined in Season 2 — are expected to return to the series, which is being revamped for the seventh season.

The two-hour season finale of “Once Upon a Time” airs from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Morrison snared the lead role as Snow White’s daughter on “Once” following her long run on the well-received Fox series “House.”