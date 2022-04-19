The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Nation/World News Chicago

Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias

In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons’ reenrollment contracts after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly.

By Gretchen Ehlke | AP
   
SHARE Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias
Craig Robinson, brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, arrive for a State Dinner for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at the White House in Washington. The Robinsons are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to reenroll after they raised concerns about racial and ethnic bias by school staff.

Craig Robinson, brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, arrive for a State Dinner for Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at the White House in Washington. The Robinsons are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to reenroll after they raised concerns about racial and ethnic bias by school staff.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP file photo

MILWAUKEE — The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two sons to reenroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school had not been satisfactorily addressed.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons’ reenrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the school failed to provide the supportive and inclusive learning environment it had promised in its enrollment contracts with the Robinsons. The boys had attended the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 school for about five years, the Robinsons said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a trial by jury.

USM said in a statement that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints of inequity or discrimination. The independent school, with a campus that stretches from Milwaukee to the nearby suburb of River Hills, enrolls about 1,100 students every year.

The Robinsons allege the conduct their children experienced indicated a broader pattern of insensitivity by USM toward socioeconomically underrepresented students and students of color for years.

Craig Robinson said the boys had been straight-A students at the school and never got in trouble.

“We raised issues and our kids got kicked out,” he said.

The school failed to address racial epithets and other inappropriate conduct on campus, the Robinsons said, without providing details.

The Robinsons said when the boys were learning virtually at home because of the pandemic, they became aware that racial and ethnic stereotypes appeared in assignments.

It gave the parents a “bird’s eye view into learning,” Kelly Robinson said.

“We were partnering with the school and we shared our concerns, how the school could be better with curriculum, communicating with families and to eliminating biases,” she said.

In a termination letter to the Robinsons, USM Head of School Steve Hancock told the couple they had “repeatedly engaged in disrespectful and demanding communications with and about our teachers and administrators.”

In an April email, Hancock wrote that “despite our continued efforts and requests, you continue to directly engage with USM’s fifth grade teachers and administrators in a manner that is not consistent with the school’s Common Trust and Core Values — including via numerous emails, texts, and conversations that are disrespectful and deflating.”

The Robinson boys were in the fifth and third grades at the time.

It “has only become more evident that there has been a complete breakdown in your family’s trust of and respect for USM,” Hancock wrote.

The boys have been “traumatized” by the loss of their relationships and friendships at USM, the only school they had ever attended but are now in a thriving and supportive environment, Kelly Robinson said.

Hancock released a statement Tuesday afternoon but declined to take calls on the lawsuit.

“We regard highly the privacy and confidentiality of our community members and we cannot comment on the specifics of matters involving threatened or pending litigation. However, we can tell you that USM’s enrollment decisions had nothing to do with complaints of inequity or discrimination and we intend to vigorously defend the school against any claim to the contrary. We cannot and will not tolerate persistently disrespectful, bullying, or harassing behavior directed at our devoted and hardworking teachers and administrators,” the statement in part said.

Next Up In News
Unmasked transit: Pritzker ends mask mandates in public transportation, airports
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
Mayor poses question to casino opponents: Do you want your taxes raised?
1 critically injured, cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Rosario Ibarra, Mexico’s champion of the disappeared, has died at 95
Cook County judge ‘refused to speak’ with police investigating another judge
The Latest
Cubs switch hitter Ian Happ has gone 6-for-12 hitting from the right side to start the season.
Cubs
What switch hitter Ian Happ’s right-handed rhythm means for the Cubs
For much of his major-league career, Happ’s splits have favored his left-handed swing.
By Maddie Lee
 
Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va.
Editorials
Federal mask mandate for air travel is over, but wearing one is still the best option
Masks are a minor — yes, minor — inconvenience to protect against COVID-19 in airports bustling with travelers and airplane cabins packed with passengers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami in November 2019. | Lynne Sladky/AP
Other Views
Food delivery apps helped my restaurant survive, thrive
Many restaurants would not be where they are today without the help from delivery apps, and the cost of doing business with them is a small price to pay for what the restaurateurs get in return.
By Terri Evans
 
While a fancy coffee drink isn’t a big deal if it’s an occasional treat, many people consume them daily.
Eat Well
Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
Many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta announced his retirement this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2016.
By Maddie Lee
 