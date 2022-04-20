1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.



A man was shot and killed in Back of the Yards on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Antonio B. Hernandez, 29, was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was struck several times around 6:15 a.m. and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He lived on the same block where he was shot.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot while driving and crashed into a bus shelter in Lawndale on the West Side. He was eastbound in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a white Dodge Charger around 1 a.m., police said. The man, 38, was struck in his chest and arm, and crashed into a bus shelter. He exited his vehicle and entered a business, where someone applied a tourniquet. Paramedics responded and took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going north on Kedzie Avenue.

Two others were wounded in shootings in Chicago.

