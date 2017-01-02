Tamron Hall quits NBC ahead of Megyn Kelly’s arrival at ‘Today’

Former Chicago anchor Tamron Hall is the first high-profile NBC News staffer to exit the network in a move related to the recent hiring of Megyn Kelly from the Fox News Channel.

Hall, who co-anchored the Fox Chicago morning show prior to her move to New York, was told she will no longer co-anchor the “Today” show’s third hour once Kelly joins the lineup this fall. With her contract up for renewal, Hall was in negotiations regarding her future in the NBC and MSNBC programming mix, according to Deadline.com, which first reported this news.

Reportedly, NBC hoped she would stay with the network — appearing on “Today’s” main 7 to 9 a.m. show and continuing to anchor her MSNBC program.

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in an NBC News statement. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

The NBC statement also said:

Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at “Today” and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.