The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Reaching into the art of Matt Mullady's outdoors experiences

Matt Mullady is known as a Kankakee River expert and former guide, but he has a very important artistic side, too.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Reaching into the art of Matt Mullady's outdoors experiences
mattmulladypaintingoverlookKRSPthunderstormRS.jpg

Matt Mullady’s thunderstorm as seen from the overlook at Kankakee River State Park.

Provided

Matt Mullady drew a line between fishing and doing artwork.

“People think going fishing is about catching fish,” Mullady said Wednesday. “Last week, I was above Aroma Park and heard something. I told the guy, `You might see something you’ve never seen before.’ ”

Sure enough they had a chance to watch two pileated woodpeckers along the Kankakee River.

“Fishing part is not about catching, it’s more about the experience,” Mullady said. “I look at Mother Nature and think it would be euphoric to put some of that back on canvas.”

mattmullady08-06-12casting.JPG

Matt Mullady fly fishing on the Kankakee River.

Dale Bowman

I’ve known Mullady for decades. His late father, Hall-of-Famer Ed, gave me fishing reports on the Kankakee system for more than 20 years. The two of them presented seminars on the Kankakee to thousands.

Matt Mullady mentioned his artwork once while we fished. I assumed it was a relaxing side pursuit. Like most, I can put people into boxes. Matt fit in my great angler/guide box.

Then, in late March, he texted his latest artwork, a smallmouth bass chasing a lure. I realized there is a there there, to invert Gertrude Stein. I also needed to grant that he fit the artist box.

mattmulladypaintingsmallmouthlure.jpg

Matt Mullady’s rendering of a smallmouth bass chasing a lure.

Provided

“I started sketching when I was kid,” Matt said. “Back in our day, you couldn’t jump on a Game Boy [on a bad weather day].”

Plus he had sibling inspiration.

“My oldest brother Rick was a pretty artistic guy,” Matt said. “I would watch him sketch. That triggered me to get going on it in my youth.”

His parents, Ed and Myrtle Mullady, had sketch books for Matt to use.

“I started tinkering when 10,” Matt said. “I do remember one of a red fox my dad ran on the cover of the `Sportsman’s Letter’ when I was 11. Doing animals is not the easiest thing in the world, second hardest after portraits.”

mattmulladypaintingbigbuck.jpg

Matt Mullady’s rendering of a big buck.

Provided

The deer pictured is modeled on his son Zach’s mount. The fish art are from mounts Matt has in his office.

“Landscapes are originals,” he said. “I look at something and keep it in my head.”

He did well in art class in high school and teachers encouraged him. But there was fishing, hunting and playing hockey, and, Matt noted, “I’m guilty of not sticking to one thing.”

Like many, life intervened and Matt got away from doing much art.

“What triggered me to get back into it was the pandemic,” he said. “There is no grass that grows under my feet. I am always on the move.”

Art during the pandemic gave him an outlet for his restlessness.

mattmulladypaintingsnowyowl.jpg

Matt Mullady’s rendering of a snowy owl.

Provided

“I am sending artwork and photos to [Kankakee artist]Andy Palmer,” Matt said. “He said, `You aren’t some hack artist.’ I am sending photos to Larry Green, a helluva an artist, and he gave me a thumbs up.”

Green, noted Chicago artist and angler (he founded Humboldt Park Fishing Society), messaged, “Matt is an expert outdoorsman and fisherman who has transformed that talent into beautiful works of art, a legend in the Kankakee Valley who is a master of his craft.”

Matt is probably the hardest critic of his own artwork.

He wants to get fins and gills right on fish. When it does not feel right, he said, “Best thing is to walk away and sleep on it.”

Solving those artistic problems bring their own rewards. “It’s like the euphoric feeling you get making something with your hands,” he said.

His points to carpenters, metalworkers and sculptors. He knows about working with his hands. Virtually all his adult life, he has been a painting contractor.

“I did take drafting in junior high and high school,” he said. “That helped me understand fine lines.”

As to techniques, he paints with acrylics and “everything is hand brushed.” He stuck with acrylics, even though he needs to work faster than if using the slower drying oils. He does much in white charcoal on black canvas, my favorite of his mediums.

“You can use smudging techniques,” he said. “White on black is quite vibrant.”

He has a drafting table in his garage and does some work outside, but most is done in his office.

“I have never done any outdoor artwork without thinking of my dad,” Matt said. “I’m the son of Ed Mullady, you have those thoughts often.”

Ed was a legendary protector of Kankakee outdoors and did a world-record of more than 50 years doing the “Sportsman’s Letter.”

Matt’s topics have a definite there: Everything pertains to the Kankakee area.

At 66, he said, “I guess it is like fishing, something you can do later in life.”

mattmullady05-19-22handmadelure.jpg

Matt Mullady’s creative abilities are not limited to artwork, he also made this handmade topwater lure.

Dale Bowman

Next Up In Outdoors
Go & Show: RFC's swap meet and NADCA's decoy & sporting collectibles show
First woman chairs Chicago fishing advisory committee
Cicadas' mass arrival is just a few weeks away in northern Illinois, experts say
Chicago fishing: Lakefront spurts of salmon and trout while inland fishing heats up
Finding early morel mushrooms is underway
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s living with other woman — in my apartment
Reader still hopes to make the relationship work as she watches her man fall for someone else under her own roof.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Bears GM Ryan Poles.
Bears
After drafting Caleb Williams, GM 'done talking about' Bears' spotty QB history
Hours after Williams said he asked the Bears for reasons why the team had a well-worn history of quarterback struggles, GM Ryan Poles said that “we’ve got to stop going back all the time.”
By Patrick Finley
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A Chicago Police Department vehicle.
Crime
2 shot, wounded near United Center on Near West Side
The men, 18 and 20, were in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street about 9:20 p.m. when two people got out of a light-colored sedan and fired shots. They were hospitalized in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Top draft prospects stand on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft.
NFL
2024 NFL Draft first-round results: Full list of top 32 selections
Here’s where all the year’s top rookies are heading for the upcoming NFL season.
By Sun-Times staff
 