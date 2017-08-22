$10,000 reward offered in Thornton Township homicide

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the April 6 homicide of a Thornton Township woman, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 2 p.m. April 6, Ramona Shelton was found in her vehicle in front of a home in the 15500 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to the sheriff’s police investigation. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The investigation into Shelton’s murder is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. The reward is being offered through friends of Shelton.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart is asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact sheriff’s police detectives at (708) 865-4896.