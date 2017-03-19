20-year-old man shot in East Garfield Park

A 20-year-old man walked into a hospital for treatment on Sunday evening after he was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North St. Louis, Chicago Police said. He was outside when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. He was struck in his leg.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition and was treated and released, police said.

About the same time he was shot, three people were wounded in a shooting about a 1/2 mile away, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.