Durbin, Duckworth escalate battle over federal appointments

In March, Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin (left) and Tammy Duckworth accused Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill. (right), of breaking with what had been a bipartisan Illinois tradition spanning GOP and Democratic presidencies to forge agreement on potential nominees before recommendations are sent to the White House. | Sun-Times file photos

Illinois’ Democratic senators edged closer Tuesday to a showdown with Republicans, including President Donald Trump, over Chicago’s next U.S. attorney and other federal appointments.

Two months after Chicago’s top fed, U.S. Attorney Zach Fardon, left office amid a Trump Administration purge — and absent any deal with Rep. John Shimkus, the senior Illinois Republican in Congress — Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are escalating the battle over federal nominations.

The Democratic senators sent White House Counsel Donald McGahn a letter on May 2 informing the White House that “we intend to establish Senate screening committees to assist us in reviewing and vetting candidates” for federal judges, U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal jobs in Illinois, positions requiring Senate confirmation.

And on Tuesday, Durbin and Duckworth announced that they formed three screening committees for Illinois.

The letter represents an implied threat to block Trump nominees in Illinois if Democrats don’t have a say before Trump even sends an appointment to the Senate for confirmation. Though Republicans control the Senate, under current rules, any senator, no matter the party, has the power to block a nomination.

What is not known to the public or to the senators is how Shimkus is handling screening or considering contenders. Shimkus’ spokesman did not respond to multiple email and phone messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Fardon quit in March after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were appointed during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The matter has been simmering for months, starting in March, when Duckworth and Durbin accused Shimkus of breaking with what had been a bipartisan Illinois tradition spanning GOP and Democratic presidencies to forge agreement on potential nominees before recommendations are sent to the White House.

A day after Fardon’s resignation, tension between the senators and Shimkus became clear when the senators wrote a letter complaining that Shimkus was breaking with bipartisan tradition in searching for a new U.S. attorney. Though the senators’ party is in the minority, their complaints had significance because any senator can put a hold on such a nominee.

Trump, as does every president, has the sole power to nominate. However, a person opposed by a senior lawmaker from the president’s party is not likely to ever be nominated.

Senate tradition also requires both senators of a given state to sign off on a federal nominee before that person will be considered by the Senate Judiciary committee, where Durbin holds sway as a member of the panel.

Shimkus’ staff insisted, despite the letter, that Shimkus wanted to lead a “bipartisan, collaborative and inclusive” search for a U.S. attorney who will “root out corruption and stop the violence in Chicago.” In March, Shimkus had already received input from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner, and his spokesman said he planned to “listen to a lot of people.”

However, there has been little word of progress in the search for Chicago’s next U.S. attorney amid the ensuing — and politically rocky — last few months in Washington.

Now, Durbin and Duckworth say they’ve established screening committees “to assist the senators in evaluating candidates for vacant U.S. attorney, U.S. marshal and federal judgeship positions in Illinois.” They will “review candidates identified by the Trump Administration and the Illinois Republican congressional delegation” for those jobs.

The senators gave White House counsel a heads up in their May 2 letter.

“We believe these measures will strengthen the nominee selection process and help all Illinoisans feel confident in the outcome of this process,” Durbin and Duckworth wrote in the letter.