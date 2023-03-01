The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Lynn Sweet

Crime defines Chicago mayoral race: ‘The No. 1, 2 and 3 issue’
The Chicago mayor — and the 50 City Council members — will have to deal with 66 members of police oversight panels. How much power they wield remains to be seen.
By Lynn Sweet
 
COLUMNA: El crimen define la carrera por la alcaldía de Chicago
El alcalde o la alcaldesa de Chicago elegido —y los 50 miembros del Consejo Municipal— tendrán que lidiar ahora con 66 nuevos puestos en concejos de la policía, un factor del que no se ha hablado mucho en la campaña.
By Lynn Sweet
 
JanChuyKaty.jpg
Es la culpa del liderazgo progresista si ni García ni Johnson califican para la segunda vuelta
Votantes progresistas que lamentaron la elección forzada que tuvieron que hacer.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff
Rivals Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Brandon Johnson are part of the activist progressive wing that — in another time and place — would be united around one mayoral candidate.
By Lynn Sweet
 
At final rally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revs up crucial backers: Black women
Lori Lightfoot ran a longshot race in 2019. This time round, the stakes are higher, and her support from Black women is crucial for her re-election to a second term.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Florida Gov. DeSantis now a factor in Chicago’s mayoral race
The GOP governor will be headlining an event for police in Elmhurst on Monday. Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas distanced himself from the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed him, after it promoted the event.
By Lynn Sweet
 
President Biden, first lady to screen ‘Till’ at the White House; movie tells Emmett Till story
Invitees to the Thursday screening include the cast of the film, the family of Emmett Till, students, civil rights leaders, historians and families of victims of hate crimes.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Democratic Party’s 2024 convention: The choices are down to Chicago, Atlanta
Chicago backers are increasingly focused on knocking out Georgia because it is a right-to-work state with few union hotel rooms. Gov. J.B. Pritzker will again pitch the president.
By Lynn Sweet
 
In the spotlight: Rolling Meadows High School student sits next to first lady Jill Biden at State of the Union address
The first lady called sophomore Kate Foley, 15, and invited the engineering student to sit in her box.
By Lynn Sweet
 