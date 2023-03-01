Lynn Sweet
Washington bureau chief
Lynn Sweet is the Washington Bureau Chief for the Chicago Sun-Times. She appears frequently on CNN and other outlets as an analyst. Sweet has a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley. She also attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Sweet is a former fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics. Sweet is in Northwestern University’s Medill Hall of Achievement and was named by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the capital’s “50 Top Journalists.”
The Chicago mayor — and the 50 City Council members — will have to deal with 66 members of police oversight panels. How much power they wield remains to be seen.
Votantes progresistas que lamentaron la elección forzada que tuvieron que hacer.
Rivals Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Brandon Johnson are part of the activist progressive wing that — in another time and place — would be united around one mayoral candidate.
Lori Lightfoot ran a longshot race in 2019. This time round, the stakes are higher, and her support from Black women is crucial for her re-election to a second term.
The GOP governor will be headlining an event for police in Elmhurst on Monday. Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas distanced himself from the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, which endorsed him, after it promoted the event.
Invitees to the Thursday screening include the cast of the film, the family of Emmett Till, students, civil rights leaders, historians and families of victims of hate crimes.
Chicago backers are increasingly focused on knocking out Georgia because it is a right-to-work state with few union hotel rooms. Gov. J.B. Pritzker will again pitch the president.
In the spotlight: Rolling Meadows High School student sits next to first lady Jill Biden at State of the Union address
The first lady called sophomore Kate Foley, 15, and invited the engineering student to sit in her box.