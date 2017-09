Fire spreads to 2 garages, home in Logan Square

A fire that broke out Sunday evening in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood has spread to two garages and a home.

As of 5:50 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene fighting the blaze in the 1700 block of North Ridgeway, according preliminary information CFD Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. The fire appears to have started in a garage and spread to a neighboring garage and home.

No injuries were reported, Hudson said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.