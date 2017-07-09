Man dies after fall from building in Ashburn

A worker apparently fell to his death from the roof of a building Wednesday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Martin Hrdlicka, 42, appeared to have accidentally fallen from the roof about 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Columbus Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A coworker found him lying on the ground, tried to provide first-aid and called 911.

Hrdlicka was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.