Man shot during party in Aurora

A man was shot Saturday night during a party in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded about 11:40 p.m. to a call of shots fired and spotted several people running from the area of the 1300 block of Eastwood Drive, according to Aurora police.

A 21-year-old man from Yorkville was shot in the hip and taken by an acquaintance to a hospital, police said. His injury was not life-threatening and he was treated and released.

Investigators learned he had gotten into an argument with someone during a large party inside a home on the block, police said. After the shooter opened fire, most of the people left the area. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 18 and 22 years old, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot, with light skin, who was wearing a gray windbreaker, police said.

In an unrelated incident, multiple shots were fired about 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Ohio Street, police said. One of the bullets hit a home, causing minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip with the My PD app.