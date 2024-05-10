The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Pink, lip gloss and sparkles: A day of mother-daughter shopping and pampering

Pretty Spirit Palace is a boutique in Mount Greenwood that offers a young girl’s dream and a respite for moms — as a glam squad does all the work.

By  Mariah Rush
   

Jacalyn Stoeck is the princess of the day. Flanked by her mother, friend and sister, the 8-year-old will be crowned by the end of her visit to the Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood.

In matching hot pink dresses, the trio of girls are ready to indulge in an afternoon full of pampering, DIY beauty and fun.

Pretty Spirit Palace was created to be a young girl’s dream — or at least the dream of anyone who loves pink, making their own lip gloss and sparkles.

Owner Juanysha Payton moved the boutique — the palace, as Payton calls it — to 3225 W. 111th St. in April. To attract a Mother’s Day crowd, it has been offering Queen & Princess packages for mothers and daughters.

During her visit, Jacalyn is being treated to a free princess makeup session along with other goodies as the monthly winner of the palace’s giveaway. Jacalyn’s 11-year-old sister, Danielle, is along for the ride, as well as their friend, Mona O’Connel, also 11.

“Mom, I actually need it,” says Danielle as she shows a white snakeskin handbag encrusted with large costume gems and sparkly tassels.

Danielle’s mom, Therese Stoeck, and Payton laugh as the proprietor gently tells Danielle that the display of purses is actually for the “queens” as part of the Mother’s Day celebration.

The shop is designed to bring children and their parents together in a stress-free environment for grown-ups — a glam squad does all the work.

Together, mothers and daughters — dubbed queens and princesses — can indulge in gel manicures, DIY fashion and accessories customization and DIY beauty product creation.

Offerings also include “princess” makeup, “crowned” hairstyles and a boutique store.

While the adults can hang in the waiting room, most stay with their child as they make one of the palace’s staple crafts — perfume, T-shirts and lip gloss. On this day, most mothers watch their daughters get pampered by Payton and her team.

“I’m a little jealous,” says mom Kahlia Kyser as 4-year-old Haley White get sparkles dusted across her face. “I wish I had this growing up.”

Payton’s pregnancy with her now-2-year-old daughter, Jalora, inspired her to open the palace two years ago, when she thought of a plan during the COVID pandemic. “When I ... found out I was having a girl, I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I can open up a girl’s boutique,’” she says. With a decade of retail experience, she wanted to open a business that “wasn’t basic.”

“When the parents come in, they’re just like, ‘Oh, this is amazing.’... It’s not only a simple shopping experience, but we also offer services where the moms can come in and have a mommy manicure date. … It’s a way to tap into your inner child.”

Juanysha Payton carries her daughter Jalora Baker beside a rack of clothes that are for sale at her boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Juanysha Payton carries her daughter Jalora Baker beside a rack of clothes that are for sale at her boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“I’m just happy they’re having fun. When they make stuff at home, they make messes. But here they have it all set up so dad doesn’t get mad,” Therese Stoeck says with a chuckle.

By the time Jacalyn has been made over with sky blue nails, a wash of gold eye shadow and silver gems circling her eyes, Danielle and Mona are well into a perfume-making journey.

“You look so pretty,” Mona whispers to Jacalyn.

Danielle Stoeck, who won “Princess of the Month,” plays with a balloon after getting her makeover at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Danielle Stoeck, who won “Princess of the Month,” plays with a balloon after getting her makeover at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

