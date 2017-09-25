Niles North varsity football suspended amid hazing investigation

Varsity football operations were suspended at Niles North High School while Skokie police and the school investigation allegations of a hazing incident. | Google Streetview

Niles North High School officials have suspended varsity football operations following allegations of a hazing incident involving the north suburban school’s team.

Principal James Edwards sent a letter to parents and guardians on Monday reporting the incident, which happened over the weekend.

In the letter, Edwards says the school took “immediate action” and reported the allegations to the Skokie Police Department, which is investigating. The school’s varsity football operations are suspended until further notice.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority,” Edwards said in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for hazing or even the threat of it. Because this is a matter that involves student confidentiality, we ask that our students and families be patient as the investigation unfolds.”

The Skokie Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The announcement comes weeks before the high school’s homecoming, currently scheduled for Oct. 13, according to the high school’s website.

The accusations also come a week after five Wheaton College football players were charged in an alleged hazing incident at the west suburban college.