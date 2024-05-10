The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
Police arrest and carry a protester at an encampment at the School of Art Institute Chicago in the Loop, , Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Police arrest and carry a protester at an encampment at the School of Art Institute Chicago in the Loop, , Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 21 can't miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Students with disabilities learned how to prepare for the area’s upcoming cicada emergence, construction started at the Thompson Center in the Loop, and nearly 70 people were arrested as police cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Pro-Palestine protesters prepare to rally at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestine protesters prepare to rally at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinians protesters clash with counter-protesters at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS111

Pro-Palestinians protesters clash with counter-protesters at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinians protesters clash with counter-protesters at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) ORG XMIT: ILCHS104

Pro-Palestinians protesters clash with counter-protesters at the encampment in the quad at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Friday, May 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The family of Ariana Molina stands with families calling on the Chicago police department to urgently and thoroughly investigate the killings of their relatives outside the 2nd District police station in Fuller Park, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The family of Ariana Molina stands with families calling on the Chicago police department to urgently and thoroughly investigate the killings of their relatives outside the 2nd District police station in Fuller Park, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

THOMPSON-050724-34.jpg

Mayor Brandon Johnson, left, and Gov. J.B. Prizker sign a piece of glass from the Thompson Center’s siding after a press conference to make the official start of construction of the Thompson Center in The Loop, Monday, May 6, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

CINCODEMAYO-050624-05.JPG

A dancer swings her dress up while dancing in the Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village on Sunday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

CINCODEMAYO-050624-14.JPG

A young child is encircled by dancers before the Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village, on Sunday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

POLISHPARADE-050524-11.JPG

Parade members dance in a circle during the Polish Constitution Day Parade in the Loop, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Piles of debris litter the atrium of the Thompson Center in the Loop.

Piles of debris litter the atrium of the Thompson Center in the Loop as crews being demolishing the facade, Monday, May 6, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Haley White gets her photo taken after a makeover while Jacalyn Stoeck, who won “Princess of the Month,” gets her makeover at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood Wednesday.

Haley White gets her photo taken after a makeover while Jacalyn Stoeck, who won “Princess of the Month,” gets her makeover at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood on Wednesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids try on sunglasses at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kids try on sunglasses at the boutique Pretty Spirit Palace in Mount Greenwood on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

SAIC-050524-28.JPG

Police officers form a line opposite protesters outside an encampment at the School of Art Institute Chicago in the Loop, on Saturday.| Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SAIC-050524-03.JPG

Police arrest protesters at an encampment at the School of Art Institute Chicago in the Loop on Saturday. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

BIDENFUNDRAISE-050924-20.jpg

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march through The Loop towards the Palmer House where President Joe Biden is attending a fund-raising event, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Alex Hornbrook, the 2024 Democratic National Convention’s executive director, sits inside 2024 Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore’s office at the Democratic National Convention Committee’s headquarters in the West Loop, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Moore and Hornbrook spoke about what people can expect from the convention in terms of safety, protests, delegates and participation from local politicians. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Alex Hornbrook, the 2024 Democratic National Convention’s executive director, sits inside 2024 Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore’s office at the Democratic National Convention Committee’s headquarters in the West Loop, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Moore and Hornbrook spoke about what people can expect from the convention in terms of safety, protests, delegates and participation from local politicians.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

FOSSIL-050724-02.JPG

The fossil of the Archaeopteryx on display at the Field Museum, Monday, May 6, 2024. The Archaeopteryx is touted to be the missing link between dinosaurs and birds that helped prove Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

ELGFESHOOTING-050724-3.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot inside EL G-FE at 4253 W. 47th St. a restaurant in the Archer Heights neighborhood, Monday, May 6, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Speech therapist Stephanie Plein (right) makes 15-year-old Sydney laugh as she mimics a cicada during a lesson about how to prepare for the upcoming cicada emergence at Keshet, a private therapeutic day school in Northbrook for students with disabilities, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Speech therapist Stephanie Plein (right) makes 15-year-old Sydney laugh as she mimics a cicada during a lesson about how to prepare for the upcoming cicada emergence at Keshet, a private therapeutic day school in Northbrook for students with disabilities, Friday, May 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Nation/World
Makers of the Swiss Army Knife are mulling the idea of a bladeless gadget
Columnists
A time — and a mother — to remember: 'She is always there — just as she was in life'
Weather
Strong solar storm hits Earth, could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in U.S.
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle questions referee Ed Malloy (14) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Indianapolis.
NBA
NBA must make the call on some glaring problems
Too many injuries and too much interference from the refs hurts what should be the highlight of basketball season — the playoffs.
By Scoop Jackson
 
José Ramírez
White Sox
Hey, look, the Guardians are good again. How do they do it?
The Guardians have no business being 10 games over .500 and leading a surprisingly decent-looking American League Central, but here they are. Boy, the White Sox could learn a thing or two.
By Steve Greenberg
 
illinois-state-police-e1556445116337.jpg
The Watchdogs
Illinois State Police officers accused of PPP loan fraud
One said he ran a “babysitting” company. The other described himself as a “handyman.” The Illinois State Police filed complaints against them with a disciplinary board and a criminal investigation is ongoing, an agency spokesperson says.
By Frank Main
 
BEARS-051124-27.jpg
Bears
Matt Eberflus' offseason goal — laying the foundation for Caleb Williams
The last time Eberflus was part of a team with a rookie as its primary quarterback, it was by accident.
By Patrick Finley
 
A Chicago Police Department questionnaire for victims of domestic violence from 2014.
La Voz Chicago
La línea directa contra la violencia doméstica de Illinois esta saturada y obstaculizada
En 2023, la línea directa recibió la cifra récord de más de 17 mil 972 contactos para solicitar refugio, un 45% más que en 2022. Pero los defensores dicen que el estado no está equipado para hacer frente al aumento de la demanda.
By Sophie Sherry
 