No one injured when garage catches fire in Elmhurst

No one was injured in a garage fire early Tuesday in west suburban Elmhurst.

Fire crews responded about 3:45 a.m. to the fire in the 200 block of East May Street, according to the Elmhurst fire department. A concerned neighbor had notified authorities after hearing a booming noise and seeing an orange glow.

Two homes on the block were evacuated that were in close proximity to the blaze, the fire department said. The fire was struck out about 4:15 a.m.

The garage and its contents were completely destroyed, the fire department said. The exterior of an adjacent home was also damaged, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was not released Wednesday.