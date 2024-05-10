The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
Crime Lincoln Square

5 North Side businesses robbed in just over 2 hours overnight

During one heist in West Ridge the robber fired a gun at a liquor store staffer but no one was hurt, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
cpd-01.JPG

A sting of five robberies happened overnight on the city’s North Side and Northwest Sides.

Sun-Times file

Five North Side businesses were targeted by armed robbers in a span of just over two hours late Thursday on the city’s North and Northwest Sides, police said.

During one, a shootout erupted between the robber and a staffer of a liquor store in the West Ridge neighborhood but no one was reported shot.

Each robbery followed a similar pattern: Two or three men entered the businesses, restaurants or food and liquor stores, with handguns and stole cash or sometimes took wallets from customers before fleeing, according to Chicago police.

Times and locations of the armed robberies:

  • 5000 block of North Western Avenue at 9:38 p.m.
  • 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue at 9:45 p.m.
  • 7400 block of North Western Avenue at 11:07 p.m.
  • 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue at 11:15 p.m.
  • 5600 block of North Nagle Avenue at 11:56 p.m.

During the robbery in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue, a robber fired at an employee of the liquor store, who returned fire, before fleeing in a silver SUV.

Police haven’t said whether the armed robberies are believed to be connected.

No one is in custody.

