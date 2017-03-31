Police: Man, woman killed in South Shore drive-by shooting

Two people were shot to death Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Just after 11 p.m., a 27-year-old man and an adult woman, whose age was not known, were in a gray van heading south in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when a black Jeep pulled alongside and opened fire, causing the van to strike a pole, police said.

The man was in the backseat of the van and suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body, police said. The woman was in the front passenger seat and suffered a gunshot wound to the side of her head. They both were pronounced dead at the scene.