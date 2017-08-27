Bears’ first-team defense continues outstanding preseason vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One touchdown. That’s all the Bears’ first-team defense has surrendered over parts of the three preseason games this year.

And the score came not long after quarterback Mike Glennon was intercepted against the Cardinals. So it important to him to make sure his defense became a story.

“Another thing to point out is how well our defense has been playing,” Glennon said while answering a question about himself following the Bears’ 19-7 win against the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

“Our No. 1 defense has only given up one touchdown the entire preseason. So that’s pretty good.”

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled against the Bears on Sunday. (AP)

The defense’s dominance of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was an appropriate way for them to end their preseason.

Mariota’s final stats – 12-for-21, 193 yards, a touchdown and 103.9 passer rating — are misleading because the majority of the defense’s starters didn’t play in the second half, while he continued on.

Against the Bears’ regulars, Mariota was 7-for-13 for 106 yards and an 80.9 passer rating in the first half. But most of Mariota’s yardage came on one throw – a 48-yard completion to receiver Taywan Taylor down the seam on third-and-31.

It was a big gain aided by missed tackles by safeties Eddie Jackson and Quintin Demp, but it didn’t lead to any points. The defense held the Titans to a 40-yard field-goal attempt, which Ryan Succop missed.

The Bears also held Titans running backs DeMarco Murry and (six carries, 16 yards) and Derrick Henry (nine carries, 24 yards) in the check the entire game.

Defensive lineman Eddie Goldman tackled Henry for a six-yard loss in the second quarter, leaving Henry with a net yardage of minus-three on three carries in the first half.

“I was pleased with [the defense] all week, all preseason,” coach John Fox said. “I thought today was probably our best outing against what I could consider a very talented Tennessee offense.”

Members of the defense don’t want to get carried away with their success. It is the preseason. But they do sense that something good is brewing.

It starts with the front seven. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and Willie Young each sacked Mariota.

“Our guys are taking ownership of their positions,” Young said. “[It’s] gap control – controlled violence. Everything is kind of coming together. But at the end of day, that’s the preseason. So time will tell.”

But the defense will take it.

“It’s all about confidence,” Demps said. “It’s all about believing in your defense, believing that you can win, believing that you can create turnovers. That’s what preseason is for, to build that up going into the season.”